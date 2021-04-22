Share the truth















Over a quarter of the United States population has been vaccinated for Covid-19. One would think that with so many allegedly “safe” people combined with the warmer weather, Covid cases today would be dropping compared to February. They’re not.

In fact, the numbers are almost identical. In the last week of February, the U.S. was averaging 65,686 new coronavirus cases per day. Now, eight weeks later, we’re averaging 64,814 new cases per day.

Considering what we know about the “vaccines,” this should only come as a surprise to those who are still listening to mainstream media and Dr. Anthony Fauci. But if we listen more closely, one might think that the rhetoric coming from the “Faucists” tells us they have known all along the “vaccines” weren’t really going to slow down the spread of the disease.

The whole point of the Covid-19 vaccine is to trick the body into creating antibodies to fight it. But what we’re hearing from the government’s top medical professionals is that people should be social distancing and wearing at least one facemask all the time in public, even outdoors. That doesn’t sound like people who are confident the vaccines are doing what we’re being told they’ll do.

According to Axios:

The U.S. is pumping out coronavirus vaccines by the millions, but the coronavirus isn’t slowing down.

The big picture: This spring has seen a surge in vaccinations but almost no change in the coronavirus’ spread, leaving the U.S. with an outbreak that’s still too big.

And yet, over the same eight-week period, the U.S. has administered more than 65 million vaccine doses — roughly doubling the number of Americans who have gotten at least one shot.



Between the lines: You would think that doubling the number of vaccinated Americans would produce at least some decline in coronavirus’ spread. But that hasn’t happened.

More contagious variants of COVID-19 — particularly the variant first discovered in the U.K. — have become the dominant strains within the U.S. over the spring. That would normally cause a big jump in new cases, while vaccinations would normally cause a big drop in new cases. The two may simply be canceling each other out, leaving the U.S.’ outbreak frozen at around 65,000 new cases per day.



Deaths have fallen significantly, to an average of about 700 per day, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 per day.

But 65,000 cases per day is still too many cases. It leaves the unvaccinated — a group that still includes a lot of vulnerable people — at risk of serious illness. And it leaves the door open to more new variants, which could cause COVID-19 to stay with us for years, in varying degrees of severity.



Here’s the part that should concern us the most. The narrative is shifting from “vaccines will make you immune” to “vaccines will make you better able to handle the disease.” That gives us the worst of both sides of the coin. On one hand, we’re supposed to take these experimental jabs to make it easier for us to recover even if we can still get infected. On the other hand, because the cases aren’t going down and the vaccines seem more like a treatment enhancer than a path to immunity, we’ll still need to follow the draconian Covid protocols we’ve been living through for a year.

Add in new strains and variants and it’s easy to see how this is all a recipe for perpetual authoritarianism in a “new normal” that includes constantly boosted vaccines and ongoing lockdowns. If the vaccines don’t make it safe enough to live our lives normally without government permission, what’s the point at all? Was there ever really a point out of expanding government control?

On top of all this, the pro-vaccine tyrants in Big Tech, media, and government are censoring anyone (including us) who tries to speak out. Even medical doctors are being quashed or even cancelled if they aren’t echoing the prescribed narrative. Dr. Joseph Mercola is currently being attacked by state attorneys general:

The basis for their censorship push is a report by two previously unknown groups called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and Anti-Vax Watch, both of which are opaque in the extreme as to their history and funding.

According to that report,3 “The Disinformation Dozen,” a mere 12 individuals “are responsible for a full 65% of anti-vaccine content on Facebook and Twitter,” Tong and James write, again stressing that “they must be removed from the platforms.”4

But, just who are these “social media researchers” whose word Tong and James take as gospel? An online search for “Anti-Vax Watch” delivers a single hit for a site called antivaxwatch.org, which is nothing but a simple news aggregator. Its “About” page provides no names, no indication of who is part of this group, or who funds them.

The CCDH is only marginally better. As detailed in “Pressure Mounts to Ban My New Book From Amazon,” the CCDH is a one-man organization with undisclosed funding and connections to technocrat-led institutions that support the Great Reset.

By way of its board members, the CCDH can be linked to the Trilateral Commission, the Atlantic Council, the European Council of Foreign Relations, Save the Children Fund (funded by the Gates Foundation and a partner of Gates’ GAVI Vaccine Alliance), the British Parliament, the CIA and Reuters. CCDH chairman Simon Clark even has ties to a participant of Event 201 (former CIA deputy director Avril Haines).

Event 201 was a coronavirus pandemic exercise held in October 2019 that foreshadowed and “played out” the draconian countermeasures implemented when COVID-19 appeared mere months later. Curiously enough, a primary focus of that exercise was how to best censor and counteract problematic narratives about the virus, public disagreement with pandemic measures and doubts about vaccine safety.

A narrative shift from “vaccines will protect you” to “vaccines will make it easier to recover” is a worst-case-scenario. It means they want us to take the jab without the hope of life ever returning to normal. We must fight back.

