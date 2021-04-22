Share the truth















The Mainstream Media and Big Tech are colluding to keep you from hearing the truth about COVID-19 and the corresponding “vaccines.” Anything that even remotely questions the mainstream narrative that the vaccines are completely safe with zero side effects and are completely effective is deemed as disinformation and justification to silence you by any means necessary. The reality is that they are not hiding “fake news” that is deemed to mislead the American people… they are hiding the truth. That’s the scary thing about all of this.

In fact, just this week Freedom First Network was deplatformed off of YouTube for the second time because of my show pointing out the verified fact that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been pulled from shelves due to serious side effects, such as blood clots and even death. I asked the logical question: Will Twitter, Facebook and YouTube “replatform” those that have been kicked off for raising legitimate and now verified concerns with the vaccines? Even just asking that question is enough to be deemed a threat.

If last week’s show was enough to get kicked off of YouTube, this episode of Freedom One-On-One featuring Dr Lee Merritt should get us kicked off of every single Big Tech platform. We talk about the science behind mRNA and the fact that these vaccines that are now being injected into hundreds of millions of people have not even successfully passed animal testing, let alone gone through the proper testing on humans.

What are the side effects? What are the long-term effects? Does this cause cancer? Will it cause harm to our reproductive systems? We have no clue because the government is allowing this to enter our bodies without having the studies needed to verify their safety for use on people. In fact, when you get the vaccine, you are actually signing away your rights to sue the manufacturers because you are taking the risk of getting an experimental drug. You are taking all the risk AND all the liability.

We are still learning about just how “effective” the COVID-19 vaccines are. According to Dr Merritt, if you are under the age of 39 years old you are actually MORE likely to die from COVID-19… not less likely. In fact, it’s not even a slight increase… you are actually 260 times more likely to die from COVID-19 AFTER you get the vaccine than before. If you are over the age of 60, she says that studies show that you are 30 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than if you were not vaccinated.

So why are they pushing these vaccines upon the American people? First of all, they aren’t actually vaccines. They are treatments. But even beyond that, what do they have to gain: Money, Fame, Power? How about all of the above. Or it could even be something more sinister: Depopulation. As Dr Merritt explains, many of the main voices out there pushing the COVID-19 vaccines are also the ones pushing the idea that the earth is overpopulated and we need rid the world of the excess population. How scary is that?

Throughout this episode, there’s a deep dive into the science behind why Dr Merritt is so concerned with the COVID-19 vaccines and the response from the government and officials like Dr Anthony Fauci. Lockdowns, face masks, social distancing and vaccines are all of the wrong responses. Dr Merritt has a theory, and it’s wild. During certain occultic rituals, they wear face masks, stand six feet apart, wash their hands and more. She theorizes that this could be the reason they came up with all of these rules that have nothing to do with stopping COVID-19. You’re going to have to listen to get all of the details… it’s wild but makes sense.

So what’s the takeaway? Don’t get the vaccine. It’s not FDA approved. It hasn’t gone through the proper testing. We don’t know the long-term effects from getting injected with it. And all of the evidence is pointing to the fact that it’s making the situation worse, not better.

Don’t let the Mainstream Media and Big Tech keep this from getting out there. Spread information like what is found in this podcast far and wide. There’s a reason why they are doing everything that they can to hide it, and it’s not because it’s false information. It’s because it exposes them for being the frauds that they are.

