Share the truth















YOUR FAVORITE SHIRT HAS A LOOSE THREAD

Pull it, either steadily or intermittently, and it will continue to unravel until its fabric is no longer intact and cannot be restored to its original state. You could try to yank it, and that might work, or it might just cause it to unravel all that more quickly. But, if you cut that loose string off while it is still small, not so much harm will be done to the original garment.

You’ve been wearing that shirt for special occasions for many years and the last thing you want to do is to destroy it in the process of trying to save it. Likewise, all too often that is what happens when we try to save America from unraveling.

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Some young folks today know nothing more about Benjamin Franklin than his picture on the $100 bill. But, he was already an elder Statesman at the age of 70 at the time of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. He was an inspiration to his younger colleagues as they together founded this unique experience in human governance which has endured for well over two centuries, but has now started to unravel.

No matter how well you care for that favorite shirt that you keep in the closet and wear on special occasions, after a number of years, it is inevitably going to wear out. There’s really nothing that you can do to prevent that. Even our human body has an expiration date. If you knew on what day you were going to die, would you want to? I wouldn’t. Humankind cannot handle that which belongs properly only to Almighty God.

When a woman asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia had given us, he told her, a Republic, ma’am, if you can keep it. If you never wash and care for that shirt, but rather just crumple it up and throw it in the corner, it won’t last nearly as long. Everything requires tender loving care to preserve its longevity.

BUT TIME INEVITABLY TAKES ITS TOLL

That wonderful shirt that you got in 1984 is not going to be the same in 2021 no matter how hard you try. Nothing on Earth lasts forever. But I actually have one t-shirt that I got in 1984 that has outlasted many others which I acquired much more recently. That is obviously because it was much better constructed than the others.

The original U.S. Constitution is in the National Archives in Washington DC. Much care is taken to preserve it and to protect it from the elements. It is passed on as a physical document for posterity. But just as importantly, its provisions must be preserved as well as the document itself. The skilled technicians at the National Archives can preserve the document, but We the People must preserve the U.S. Constitution as the supreme law of our land.

THE WAR BETWEEN THE STATES

As I have been reading The Federalist Papers by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay, I have also been reading a history of all presidents of the United States of America. In the years that led up to the disastrous Civil War, many of the predecessors of Abraham Lincoln kept pulling at that loose string on the hem of the garment and it kept unraveling. Franklin Pierce and James Buchanan are not common household names today, but their ineptitude and inaction led to the necessity of the decisive action and sacrifice of our 16th President Abraham Lincoln.

But while the social fabric of America unraveled, the Civil War itself was not so much an unraveling as it was a ripping of the fabric of America. We were no longer United in one common purpose. If you took a map of the United States and ripped it, along a line from the chimney of Minnesota down to the mouth of the Mississippi in Louisiana, it would take an external force and not just internal disunity.

There have always been supernatural forces arrayed against us as we read in Ephesians 6:12. During the American Revolution, our forebears were united in common cause. The overwhelming majority were educated and decent men and women who understood the significance of their role in history. They also understood that the Hand of Almighty God was very much involved in directing their endeavors.

I believe after our first six presidents, with the election of Andrew Jackson, the quality of our American leadership began going downhill. That’s why there are so many names of presidents between that time and Abraham Lincoln that most people today do not recall.

But it took a strong leader with a firm vision of America who began his Gettysburg address with the words, “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

Abe Lincoln was a man who was bigger than his times. So very few of our elected politicians today come even vaguely close to fitting into that category. Most of them, both Democrats and Republicans, are products of our times, not men and women destined to preserve the American fabric.

100 YEARS AFTER THE REUNIFICATION OF AMERICA, SIGNS OF FATIGUE BEGIN TO THREATEN

Those old enough to remember the 1960s recall a time of national turmoil that we hoped had been resolved and would never recur. It was more than just the Psychedelic 60s of the Hippie Movement and protests against the War in Vietnam. It was a time when Americans began questioning our own virtue.

There have been unvirtuous episodes all throughout American history, no doubt about that. But, until that time, the majority of Americans had been people of traditional religious values who lived by them and brought their children up to cherish them. Not only my Elementary School in Oregon, but even graduating from Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles in 1967, we were still taught under a very traditional curriculum.

It’s hard to pinpoint precisely when America began to unravel. Ronald Reagan was a sign of stability who remembered the lessons of World War II and who ended the Cold War against the Soviet Union. But we have a crop of politicians today, some definitely old enough to know better, people with names like Pelosi, Schumer, Sanders and Biden, but we also have some like AOC who was born after George HW Bush took office. Whether our current politicians sleepwalked through history or are too young to have lived through it, the ugly specter of Marxism has re-emerged with a vengeance.

Without trying to relitigate our recent 2020 national elections, there is no doubt that this Marxism is not only inspired, but also directed from abroad with the complicity of useful idiots in our own country. Before starting to unravel our national fabric completely from the hem, they have rinsed it with bleach to obliterate any resemblance to its original nature. Once we no longer recognize it as it the special shirt that we have all treasured so much, we’re not going to try nearly as hard to protect and preserve it, if at all. If it’s just an old dishrag, no big deal if it is no longer usable; it can always be replaced.

IS AMERICA JUST AN OLD DISHRAG WHICH HAS OUTLIVED ITS UTILITY?

Of course not! So let’s quit treating it that way! America is one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced! Whether it can be fully restored, that is where we must now focus our energies before we really reach that point of no return which is much closer than you realize.

I would submit that point of no return is reached when we have a generation of Americans with total amnesia. If it were Alzheimer’s or dementia, it could be irreversible. But people who get amnesia from a knock on the head do sometimes recover their full memory. Which is our case?

POSTERITY AND OUR PROGENY

My wife and I do not have grandchildren as our only son passed away at age 36, having never married or had a family of his own. I often wonder if we did have school-age grandchildren or even great-grandchildren at this point, how much would we be concerned about the sorry state of the so-called education they are receiving in school? Those of you who are parents, grandparents and great-grandparents can certainly relate to that.

Today, when we were visiting my wife’s cousin who was babysitting her own grandchildren, a little girl of age 5 and little boy of age one-and-a-half, as we enjoyed seeing their unbridled energy and eagerness in life, I said to myself, what will America be like for these precious young children when they are my age? That will be toward the end of the 21st Century. What will happen in the next 65 years or more before they reach this stage of their life?

These children’s grandparents came to America from the Philippines and have worked hard, raising their family under our mutual Christian values of decency and industriousness. Ronald Reagan warned us If we lose freedom here, there’s no place to escape to. This is the last stand on earth.

CUT THAT LOOSE THREAD

If you do nothing, it will unravel on its own. If you pull It, that will just expedite the process. But if you snip that loose string, you may be able to save the majority of the garment. Our Republic is most definitely unraveling.

I realize most of what I have been saying is figurative and metaphorical. So, what does this actually translate into in specific actions? If a politician or a political party becomes a loose string, then it is time to separate that loose string to preserve the rest of the fabric.

Before the unraveling reaches you or your children or your children’s children, quit putting into office those responsible for this unraveling process. Don’t give them a free pass or a bye even if they have an [R] after their name instead of a [D].

THE URGENCY OF THE MOMENT

Unfortunately, what we’re talking about cannot wait until the elections of 2024 or even the midterm in 2022. The scissors that we hold in our hands are not physical and are not a deadly weapon, but they are just as real. We must stand in solidarity with those who want to conserve what we have inherited from our patriotic ancestors.

Do not go sulk in a corner and do not be quiet! Make your voice heard both literally and via social media or any other opportunity that presents itself. Ignore the media-generated polls. They are designed to distract and mislead. The majority of Americans are still patriots who are deeply troubled in their souls at what is happening to our beloved country today.

Together, let’s cut the thread of negativity before America completely unravels! We positively can do this together!

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













