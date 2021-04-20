Share the truth















Everywhere you turn, everyone is talking about disinformation. On the new platform Clubhouse, entire rooms are dedicated to figuring out how to combat the sinister disinformation that is threatening the very fabric of our society.

According to the Left, it was disinformation that led to the fiasco that occurred on January 6th at the Capitol Building. Now, to be clear, they’ve redefined the world “disinformation” to mean whatever doesn’t fit their narrative. They begin with the presupposition that they are correct, and then label anything that goes against their propaganda as “fake news” or “disinformation.”

The same thing can be applied to virtually every aspect of COVID-19. Think about it, the Left says that it’s disinformation whenever we cite the fact that it came from Wuhan, China or that face masks are useless… or even that there are serious side effects with the COVID-19 vaccines. That is all considered “false information”… despite the fact each of these are factually accurate.

Clearly, there’s a danger in labeling true statements and disinformation. Doing so discredits the claim before anyone can even “fact check” to see whether it is true or not. The Left has mastered the art of controlling the narrative, discrediting all opposing thought as either racist or disinformation. Only the official narrative from the Democrat Party is considered to be truth.

Now, let’s take a look at actual disinformation… actual false statements. Should we ban all disinformation from American society? Should Twitter censor false information? What do we do with actual cases of disinformation?

I would make the case that it is actually dangerous to ban “disinformation.” Here’s why: Who decides what is true or false? Whoever is in power at that time. Throughout history we’ve seen what happens if you give centralized control of the information that people consume… it is hijacked and manipulated so that that those in power retain indefinite control. Take a look at the nation of China today… the CCP is the arbiter or truth in their nation, which gives them complete control over the populous.

We cannot allow this to happen in the United States of America. Our Founding Fathers were extremely clear not only in the concept of Free Speech, but also Freedom of the Press. This means that the government cannot restrict or “fact check” people from putting forth what they believe is truth. The exception to this is knowingly slandering someone… or, in other words, saying something that you know is false in order to cause harm to someone else.

If we shutdown “disinformation,” we’ll give centralized control of the narrative to the Federal Government and the Elitist Corporations who run this country. Is that really the world that we want to live in? This will make it to where all we get is propaganda. Don’t believe me? Just turn on any of the mainstream media outlets and you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. All the networks are saying the exact same thing, over and over again. It’s essentially state-run media.

Now is the time to support independent news sources, such as NOQ Report, The GateKeepers and Freedom First Network. We producing shows and writing articles to report on the actual news and provide expert commentary to help you understand what is actually going on. We’ve been targeted for taking this stand, being deplatformed from companies such as YouTube, Spotify and Transistor.

Our mission must continue, however, finding new ways to bypass the restrictions put in place by these Big Leftist Corporations. It takes innovation and constant brainstorming, always trying to be a step ahead of the censors. This is a whole new world we find ourselves in, but if we want to save America and reinstate Freedom for All, the battle over the soul and minds of the people is the fight we must win.

