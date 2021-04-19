Share the truth















Following the unhinged rant by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, someone decided to open fire on a group of Minneapolis National Guard and police officers on Sunday, injuring two. Now, a suspect has been arrested and charged for the crime.

Andrew Thomas, 28, has been charged as a felon in possession of a firearm. He will appear Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Katherine M. Menendez in U.S. District Court. According to a DoJ press release:

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint, during the early morning hours of April 18, 2021, a team of Minnesota National Guard soldiers, along with an officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, was stationed at the corner of Penn Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis. At approximately 4:20 a.m., a light-colored SUV driving on West Broadway Avenue fired multiple shots at the team. One bullet went through the windshield of the team’s military vehicle, which held four soldiers. Two soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard sustained minor injuries: one was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries from shattered glass; the other was treated at the scene for superficial wounds.

The criminal complaint also alleges that during the late evening hours of April 18, 2021, Minneapolis Police officers patrolling the area of 6th Street South and Cedar Avenue South encountered a 2002 Ford Explorer that matched the description of the SUV involved in the shooting. After conducting a felony stop of the vehicle, the driver, later identified as THOMAS, and a juvenile passenger, were placed in separate police cars. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, officers recovered from the vehicle a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a .22 caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and two discharged cartridge casings. Because THOMAS has a prior felony conviction in Hennepin County, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

This arrest not only helps keep the peace in Minneapolis, but also highlights one of the challenges with the gun control narrative. Here is a situation in which a felon who was not permitted to buy or own a firearm was able to circumvent the law. He was even able to acquire at least one firearm that was, itself, illegal to own. More gun laws will not stop violence. They will only work to disarm law-abiding citizens.

Minneapolis continues to burn, but law enforcement is working towards reestablishing peace by making arrests. According to The Police Tribune:

At least two Minnesota National Guard members were injured in a drive-by shooting and more than 100 rioters were arrested in a single night as violent uprisings continue to take the Twin Cities metropolitan area by storm.

An undisclosed number of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are being sent to Minneapolis to assist with the mobs at the request of Minnesota Highway Patrol and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, WBNS reported.

Brooklyn Center city officials tried to drop its mandatory curfew on Friday night for the first time since the fatal officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright on April 11, according to National Review.

Now-former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter, a 26-year veteran of the department, allegedly shot Wright by mistake and intended to tase him while he was resisting arrest during a traffic stop that day, according to police.

Potter has since resigned from the force and has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot’s attempt to forgo the curfew on April 16 failed miserably and rioters turned out in droves, National Review reported.

With a verdict expected soon in the Derek Chauvin trial, Minneapolis law enforcement prepare for the worst while Black Lives Matter and Antifa domestic terrorists prepare to destroy everything they can.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













