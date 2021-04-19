Share the truth















Biden and his fellow miscreants are a nightmare that will not end. It increasingly looks like the citizenry will have to end their term long before 2024. Biden — or whoever gave him the words via earpiece — deliberately lit the fuse for the eventual demise of him and his kind.

In his 8 April 2021 lie that “gun violence in this country is an epidemic”, (1) Biden told a partial truth. A far more truthful statement would have had Biden admit that “gun violence is an epidemic in large cities long-governed by Democrats; among the felons and Mexican cartels and gangs the party has coddled for a half-century; among the shooters set up by Democratic operatives and/or the FBI to kill numerous innocent people for political purposes; and among the Democrats’ well-paid, semi-human, rioting terrorists of BLM and ANTIFA.” These words precisely depict the deep and irrefutable core of gun violence in this country.

Being lethal enemies of truth and addicted to authoritarianism, Biden declared war not only on armed, lawful, and self-reliant citizens of all races, but on the country’s heritage and the entirety of its constitutional structure. In his statement, Biden said,

Nothing — nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment. They’re phony, arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we’re talking about.

But no amendment — no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell crowd — you can’t tell [yell]* “fire” in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning that the Second Amendment existed, certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons. So the idea is just bizarre to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution. (2)

We no longer need to wonder why Biden was near the bottom of his law school class. At least the first ten amendments to the Constitution were added by the Founding generation to make sure that the citizens’ rights contained therein were protected against government encroachment forever. Those amendments were intended to be the basis of all government in America for all time. Mr. Jefferson and his colleagues explained that these rights are present in all people for all time because they come as God’s gift to men. They never are gifts from the state. The Declaration declared the eternal truth that “all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” (3)

Now, the first ten amendments are etched in stone; they are unchangeable. They are, if you will, the enablers that are meant to ensure the citizenry can always protect itself from the common fault of all fallen humans; namely, an excessive greed for dominating power and riches that — in governmental officials — often leads to measures aimed at enslaving the people. In America, destroying the 2nd Amendment is the Democrats’ indispensable first step toward that enslavement.

Biden twice repeated the claim that all he is proposing “is totally consistent with the 2nd Amendment”. (4) But saying something twice does not make it true. Biden and his colleagues intend to do three things that clearly are meant to make it impossible for citizens to defend themselves, their liberties, their children, their faith, and their wealth. Biden’s beloved-of-fascists tools that will be used to secure this end include:

A national “red-flag law” which would deprive states of their right and duty to protect their residents’ right to bear arms. Such a law also would create a nation of snitches recruited by the FBI, ATF, and other federal agencies to use as ready-to-lie witnesses whose testimony would disarm any or all citizens who the national-government-of-the-day identifies as an enemy or simply dislikes. Obviously, the idea mirrors the trusty British tool of divide-and-conquer by which London conquered, ruled, and economically exploited an empire that covered much of the world.

Federal laws that will allow gun-manufacturers to be sued if their weapons are used to commit crimes. This measure, of course, would either force gun-makers out of business, or cause them to charge far higher prices for weapons, prices that could well be prohibitive for a large percentage of current gun-owners.

A ban on what the ignorant Democrats describe as “assault weapons.” Biden said “we should ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country. … There is no reason someone needs a weapon of war with 100 rounds…” (5) This is simply a means to ensure that an authoritarian national regime can reliably and overwhelmingly outgun those it intends to enslave. Biden’s contention that no one needs a high-capacity magazine is absurd. For example, given the arson, property destruction, theft, injuries, murders, kidnappings, human-trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and general anarchy that the Democrat Party’s elected officials, donors, and terrorists are conducting in major cities and along the southern border, the idea that citizens must be deprived of so-called assault weapons and high-capacity magazines is madness. Indeed, those tools, as the Founders intended, would be extremely useful for citizens to use to end violence and restore citizen-safety, property protection, and public tranquility in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, and other major cities where governments, at all levels, have refused to execute their legal and moral obligations.

Biden’s Obama-like weepy, lying speech on gun violence is his illegitimate regime’s declaration that it will not abide by the Constitution; indeed, that it intends to destroy it. Negating the 2nd Amendment is the make-or-break prerequisite to his administration’s plans to rule by diktat and enslave Americans. Once the citizenry is disarmed, Biden and his party will move to destroy the value of homes in the suburbs; protect and embolden its racist majority as it increases attacks on and humiliation of loyal Americans of all colors, and seeks to make the murder of Whites and Asians an applaudable practice; empower sexual deviants to enter schools to instill their vile, society-wrecking, and anti-religion depravities among grammar-school children; and ensure the further impoverishment of Americans by the persecution and civil-rights abuse that is the goal of the fraud-and-lie-filled, anti-human, and anti-American crusades known as the Wuhan Virus, Climate Change, and interventionist wars.

The United States was founded on two sets of principles: those of Protestant Christianity and its Bible, and what British North Americans called “English liberties.” The colonists believed the British government usurped the latter rights via unconstitutional laws and, finally, by bayonet-point. Indeed, by 1775, Britain’s violations of the Empire’s constitutional law were extensive, and London had sent Lieutenant-General Thomas Gage to serve as the governor of Massachusetts and commander-in-chief of British forces in North America. His mission was to restore order and ensure loyalty in the colonies.

Gage soon initiated an unprecedented and illicit campaign to disarm those British Americans in the colony he deemed Britain’s foes. In April, 1775, British military forces, sent on an expedition to seize American arms, ammunition, and cannon, engaged American militiamen at Lexington and Concord. There were firefights at both locations, and then the militiamen marvelously mauled the British force along the entire route of its retreat to Boston.

These actions by the British government and army moved the colonists – through the their representatives votes at the Second Continental Congress – to resolve in favor of war as the only remaining means of protecting what they deemed as their God-given birthright of “English liberties.” A paper drafted by Thomas Jefferson and John Dickinson for the Congress’s consideration, condemned British actions, described the colonists’ devotion to their God-given rights, and declared their determination to take up arms to defend the liberties that they would, in 1776, define as inalienable. Congress debated, then approved the draft and it was published on 6 July 1775. The paper is titled a “Declaration of the Causes and Necessity of Taking Up Arms”. In it Jefferson and Dickinson laid-out the religious and constitutional basis on which Americans would act, and on which the American republic would be founded a year later.

If it was possible for men, who exercise their reason to believe, that the divine Author of our existence intended a part of the human race to hold an absolute property in, and an unbounded power over others, marked out by his infinite goodness and wisdom, as the objects of a legal domination never rightfully resistible, however severe and oppressive, the inhabitants of these colonies might at least require from the parliament of Great-Britain some evidence, that this dreadful authority over them, has been granted to that body. But a reverance for our Creator, principles of humanity, and the dictates of common sense, must convince all those who reflect upon the subject, that government was instituted to promote the welfare of mankind, and ought to be administered for the attainment of that end.

The legislature of Great-Britain, however, stimulated by an inordinate passion for a power not only unjustifiable, but which they know to be peculiarly reprobated by the very constitution of that kingdom, and desparate of success in any mode of contest, where regard should be had to truth, law, or right, have at length, deserting those, attempted to effect their cruel and impolitic purpose of enslaving these colonies by violence, and have thereby rendered it necessary for us to close with their last appeal from reason to arms. …

We are reduced to the alternative of chusing an unconditional submission to the tyranny of irritated ministers, or resistance by force. — The latter is our choice. — We have counted the cost of this contest, and find nothing so dreadful as voluntary slavery. — Honour, justice, and humanity, forbid us tamely to surrender that freedom which we received from our gallant ancestors, and which our innocent posterity have a right to receive from us. We cannot endure the infamy and guilt of resigning succeeding generations to that wretchedness which inevitably awaits them, if we basely entail hereditary bondage upon them. …

… We gratefully acknowledge, as signal instances of the Divine favour towards us, that his Providence would not permit us to be called into this severe controversy, until we were grown up to our present strength, had been previously exercised in warlike operation, and possessed of the means of defending ourselves. With hearts fortified with these animating reflections, we most solemnly, before God and the world, declare, that, exerting the utmost energy of those powers, which our beneficent Creator hath graciously bestowed upon us, the arms we have been compelled by our enemies to assume, we will, in defiance of every hazard, with unabating firmness and perseverence, employ for the preservation of our liberties; being with one mind resolved to die freemen rather than to live slaves.

In our own native land, in defence of the freedom that is our birthright, and which we ever enjoyed till the late violation of it — for the protection of our property, acquired solely by the honest industry of our fore-fathers and ourselves, against violence actually offered, we have taken up arms. We shall lay them down when hostilities shall cease on the part of the aggressors, and all danger of their renewed shall be removed, and not before.

With an humble confidence in the mercies of the supreme and impartial Judge and Ruler of the Universe, we most devoutly implore his divine goodness to protect us happily through this great conflict, to dispose our adversaries to reconciliation on reasonable terms, and thereby to relieve the empire from the calamities of civil war. (6)

This Jefferson-Dickinson paper is the most important document of American history. It shaped the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights that followed, and it forever told the American people – and the world – that the liberties of Americans were given to them by God, were guaranteed against government usurpation by English liberties, and were their birthright, and, after 1787, part of their Constitution.

But then came the lying naysayers. Since the late 19th century, there have been endless claims by some prominent Americans – politicians, reformers, professors, journalists, etc. — that the United States was not founded as a Christian and English-speaking country; that the 2nd Amendment is not meant to empower citizens to remove treasonous or unacceptable leaders; and that the state is the source of an individual’s rights and can alter them as it sees fit. These grotesquely ahistorical expungers of history are aiming at only two goals; first, to create an authoritarian government and, second, to destroy the Christian religion in America and its strong and greatly beneficial influence on how life is lived and people are governed in this republic.

Although completely stupid, useless, and traitorous as a man, Biden’s words and behavior as president, and his administration’s words and actions over the past 130 days, are shining and crystal clear proof of what was in the minds and intentions of the Founders when they put the 2nd Amendment into the Bill of Rights. Biden, his officials, his racist party, with their media acolytes and illicit policies, are quickly, deliberately, and indisputably creating conditions in America that will — sooner rather than later — fully justify the citizenry’s last-resort duty, which is, as Jefferson and Dickinson wrote, to recognize and accept the necessity of taking up arms.

Endnotes:

–Comment: Readers of this space will know that I have always put a very high value on the paper written by Jefferson and John Dickinson, considering it, by far, the best expression of the American mind and governing philosophy that has ever been written. I also have used parts of it for other articles appearing on this blog, as I have done above. The document is a lengthy, but a full read of it makes it clear where the republic came from, and how our ancestors believed it is – in the last resort – to be defended. The last-resort option now seems to be the one we are confronting. The Jefferson-Dickinson paper is easily accessed on the internet; see Endnote 6 below. I urge you to read it.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/04/08/remarks-by-president-biden-on-gun-violence-prevention/ Ibid. “Declaration of Independence,’’ https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/declare.asp https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/04/08/remarks-by-president-biden-on-gun-violence-prevention/ Ibid. “A Declaration by the Representatives of the United Colonies of North-America, Now Met in Congress at Philadelphia, Setting Forth the Causes and Necessity of Their Taking Up Arms,” https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/declare.asp

