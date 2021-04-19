NEVER FORGET!

The bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on the morning of April 19th, 1995 must never fade from our consciousness as Americans. The loss of innocent lives struck at the very heart of our country.

Heartland means not only the geographic center of the nation, but also the essence of our being and of our collective existence as friends, neighbors and citizens of this great land. 26 years later, let us together look back and learn as we pay respect and honor those who perished along with their families, friends and coworkers who still grieve.

PERSONAL CONNECTIONS

I was born in Northeastern Oklahoma. But my family first left there when I was 6 years old. After I did Elementary School on the south Oregon coast, we were back in Oklahoma for just a short period when I was in 6th and 7th grades. But, I haven’t lived in my childhood home area since 1962.

I finished Junior High and High School and wandered the smoggy streets of West Los Angeles until I joined the U.S. Air Force at the height of the Vietnam era. Even though I wasn’t in Oklahoma, Oklahoma always has been and still is in me. Hawaii has now been home for many years, but my roots are still in Oklahoma’s Green Country and in the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation of which I am a citizen.

On April 19, 1995 I was working here in Honolulu. It was from a good friend and co-worker who was also from Oklahoma that I first heard what had happened in Oklahoma City that day. Just saying it was a shock would be very much an understatement.

That was the day after my Aunt Bonnie had passed away down in Humble, Texas. My parents drove from their home in Northern California for her funeral. The 19th was a Wednesday and the following Saturday, I flew to join them in the Houston area.

I mention that because I would have certainly been able to more closely follow the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing if loss in the family had not happened concurrently. Remember, this was before we had internet and smartphones 24×7.

I found out from my cousin in Oklahoma that her adult daughter had been scheduled for an appointment there at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building at 9 a.m. on April 19, 1995, but it had been cancelled. I hesitate to say it was through the grace of God, because only God knows why young toddlers were killed that day at their preschool. It just wasn’t my cousin’s time to go.

OKC DID NOT HAPPEN IN A VACUUM

I don’t want to go into things that are already well documented about that tragedy. It was the 2nd anniversary of the ATF raid at Waco, Texas under Attorney General Janet Reno and President Bill Clinton. Timothy McVeigh was a sick man and we won’t go into his own perverse rationalizations.

I do however want to say a few things about his accomplice Terry Nichols. The FBI immediately dismissed any kind of conspiracy theory with international ramifications. But that’s typical FBI speak.

Terry Nichols’ wife was Filipina. He traveled at least twice to the Philippines in the early 1990s within just a few years before what happened at OKC. 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed [KSM] was there during the same time span plotting Operation Bojinka which would have taken down multiple jumbo-jets over the Pacific Ocean and would have assassinated Pope John Paul II in Manila as a distraction and prelude.

Their concurrent presence in the Philippines is factual. Whether they were actually in the same place at the same time is something our American law enforcement and intelligence agencies don’t want to talk about. I suspect that they know, but that it does not fit their preferred narrative.

There is absolutely no evidence, and it is not prudent to conclude, that either Terry Nichols or Timothy McVeigh was a convert to Islam or that OKC was an act of jihad. Such does NOT appear to be the case.

But it is reasonable to consider that Terry Nichols could have learned the art of bomb-making from KSM and/or Ramzi Yousef in the Philippines.

RAMIFICATIONS FOR TODAY

We see Mexican drug cartels in cahoots with Islamic terrorists, learning methodology even though they do not share ideology. We see Communist North Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran cooperating with one another against mutual enemies. We also see the Chinese Communist Party and the Ayatollah working together against the liberties of both their own people and the world.

Timothy McVeigh hated the U.S. government. Whether Terry Nichols was a co-planner or just accomplice isn’t the issue now. KSM also hates the U.S. government. I say that in present tense. McVeigh was executed but KSM is still in Guantanamo. He’s so evil that even Obama wouldn’t release him. Now we hear that Biden wants to close Gitmo. I hope he has a plan for what to do with KSM.

The tragedy in Oklahoma City 26 years ago today is very personal to many good people who lost family and friends there. A professional colleague of mine was friends with one of the two U.S. Customs Service agents who died there on that dismal day, Claude Arthur Medearis. The other slain agent was Paul D. Ice.

We must learn lessons from these horrific attacks. One such lesson is that domestic terrorism and international terrorism are not always mutually exclusive.



McVeigh is in hell as Nichols and KSM await their turn. But there are many more with evil in their hearts both within and beyond our borders who would do us all harm. Today, social media facilitates identification of those with common objectives.

Physically crossing borders isn’t always necessary for them to communicate and conspire. As we remember all those who died in Oklahoma City over a quarter-century ago and their families who still grieve, let us be circumspect of dangers that lie ahead.

OKC symbolizes terror. So now also does Christchurch. [See here, here, and here] If we’re unprepared, another city will soon join that unenviable list of terror symbols. Will it be your hometown? Don’t let that happen! We all need to take a deep breath and focus on things that really matter.

OKLAHOMA TODAY

My letter of condolences written from Hawaii to Oklahoma Today Magazine was published in their special issue entitled “The Official Record of the Oklahoma City Bombing”. I still have a copy available but cannot locate it in a timely manner today. I spent a considerable amount of time researching the Oklahoma Today online archives, but this issue is not included. It apparently was published as a book in its own right in 2005 and can be ordered from Amazon.

I have been back home only once since that tragedy a quarter-century ago. My last visit was in the Year 2000. My wife and I will be making a long-overdue trip back to Oklahoma this coming summer. We will be in the northeastern Oklahoma area rather than in the capital city.

The bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City strikes very deep at the heart not only of all my fellow Oklahomans, but of every American, and likewise of decent people worldwide. Oklahoma is the 46th state which entered the Union in 1907. I call upon everyone to recognize that justice can be built upon past tragedies.

Whether it is an evil misanthrope like Timothy McVeigh, or whether it is the current deluded and misguided Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, we must all have respect for humankind. It really all comes down to not separating people into US versus THEM. We are all the creation of Almighty God and as such, we must respect everyone. Citizens must respect our governments and likewise our governments must respect us as the only legitimate source of their power.

Ruby Ridge, Waco and OKC were tragedies in history! So was the Trail of Tears! We have to acknowledge them and we have to learn to love and live with one another as we respect both human dignity and indigenous sovereignty.

Timothy McVeigh challenged the sovereignty of the United States of America. President Andrew Jackson did likewise to the sovereignty of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, as well as that of the Seminole, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee.

So, this year and every year, let us honor the memory of that tragedy in Oklahoma City 26 years ago today as we also honor the descendants of that previous tragedy nearly 200 years ago. The passage of time neither heals the pain nor takes away the hurt of the descendants of those who were attacked because of who they were.

When I visit for the first time the original allotment under the notorious Dawes Commission of my great-grandmother near Wagoner, Oklahoma, it will be with a heartfelt desire that the soul of Oklahoma, and of all my fellow Oklahomans, be reconciled once and for all to one another in mutual respect. The Oklahoma Governor, Attorney General, and members of both chambers of the U.S. Congress will find all the tribes to be competent, empathetic partners in reconciling all the painful memories of both Indian Territory and the State of Oklahoma.

A FINAL THOUGHT

It occurs to me that some might think it inappropriate to discuss native sovereignty on the anniversary of the OKC tragedy. But, you might want to go back and re-read my section about the nexus of Timothy McVeigh’s co-conspirator Terry Nichols with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

The sooner that we realize that as Oklahomans, as Americans, both native and non-native, we are all on the same side, the sooner the needed mutual respect will arrive. Then, and only then, we will attain a peaceful and prosperous future together, which we will pass on to our children and our children’s children as long as the rivers flow and the grasses grow.

Never forget! Never again!

