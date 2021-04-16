Share the truth















In a move much like the European nations who halted the distribution of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration called for an immediate halt to the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This came after it was reported that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 reported blood clots and one died, after taking the vaccine.

The move is odd. General reactions from social media are memes about the J&J vaccine’s supposed inferiority and skepticism of what is really going on with this particular vaccine. Many believe that there may be a coverup at works. While this may be true, a baser motivation may provide a better explanation for these events.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reported to have had six cases of thrombosis (blood clots), according to CDC data provided through the Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System (VAERS). This is the same amount as is being reported in association with the FDA’s announcement. The problem is both ModeRNA and Pfizer have far more reported cases of thrombosis.

Currently the total is 111 reported cases of thrombosis in America with the vaccine, per VAERS data. It’s becomes reasonable to speculate that blood clots are not the real reason that the FDA has turned on this particular vaccine. 64 cases have been reported in association with the Pfizer vaccine and 41 cases have been reported with ModeRNA, though these cases on average seem more severe than that of Pfizer.

It’s not about safety

What’s clear is that there is an ulterior motive behind the Federal government’s change of heart. In total, Johnson & Johnson have vaccinated over 7.2 million people. Their vaccine only requires one dose and is probably has the most honest advertisement of any vaccine. My own preliminary review of the VAERS data would seem to indicate that Johnson and Johnson produced the safest vaccine of the three companies and ModeRNA produced the deadliest cocktail.

Total depravity is always at play. While Johnson & Johnson is no angel, they are stepping to a major player in Pfizer, the most well-known Big Pharma corporation. It is far more likely the government is picking winners and losers with regards to the vaccine than caring for the health and safety of its citizens. The federal government has acted in the interest of Big Pharma over science.

After all inexpensive treatment options for COVID-19 were discouraged in favor of the vaccine, ventilators, and Remdesivir. Given the lack of data to support the FDA’s guidance and its history of corruption, Occam’s Razor would indicate crony capitalism is at play.

