Share the truth















The National Center on Sexual Exploitation Law Center (NCOSE), The Haba Law Firm and The Matiasic Firm are all suing Twitter on behalf of child survivors of sexual abuse who were trafficked on the far-left social media platform with Jack Dorsey’s blessing.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

A second survivor is joining the first, both young boys, in a federal lawsuit that alleges Twitter facilitated their trafficking by pedophiles who use the social media platform to exploit innocent children.

Both plaintiffs say they were harmed by Twitter’s distribution of material depicting their sexual abuse and trafficking, a trend that we have covered numerous times as a warning to our readers.

All over Twitter, pedophiles and other sexual deviants are sharing and trading images and videos, all illegal, of underage children being sexually abused or otherwise exploited. And to this day, Twitter has done nothing to stop it, even as it bans conservatives along with our former president.

“Twitter has profited from the knowing distribution of child sexual abuse material depicting these two young men when they were children, and it must be held accountable,” says Peter Gentala, senior legal counsel for NCOSE.

“Twitter cannot sweep under the rug the fact that it both allowed child sexual abuse material on its site and refused to remove it.”

Does Jack Dorsey know what usually happens to pedophiles in prison?

Both plaintiffs in the case say they were solicited and recruited for sex trafficking as minors. After escaping the manipulation, both child sexual abuse victims say that material depicting them was spread all over Twitter.

After being alerted to this heinous evil, Twitter responded by refusing to remove the illegal content, and in fact proceeded to promote and profit from it. John Doe #1 actually heard back from Twitter, which said it would not remove the illegal content because it does not violate the company’s “community standards.”

“This lack of care and proper attention resulted in the child sexual abuse material of John Doe #1 and John Doe #2 accumulating over 167,000 views before direct involvement from a law enforcement officer, who was finally able to have Twitter remove the child pornography material,” reports the website End Sexual Exploitation.

For violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, Twitter is being sued, and rightly so, by the two plaintiffs.

“These two young men have suffered severe anguish and trauma at the hands of Twitter,” says Lisa Haba, a partner at The Haba Law Firm.

“Twitter had everything it needed to do the right thing and prioritize the safety and privacy of these children before its own profits. Our lawsuit seeks to hold Twitter accountable for knowingly profiting from the sexual abuse and trafficking of children and the re-victimization of these two boys.”

Founded in 1962, NCOSE is the leading national non-partisan organization exposing the links between all forms of sexual exploitation, including child sex abuse, prostitution, sex trafficking, and the public health harms of pornography.

The Haba Law Firm, which operates out of the Greater Orlando area of Florida, has a solid reputation for excellence in civil litigation on behalf of human trafficking and sexual abuse survivors.

“Haba Law prides itself on its aggressive and effective representation, honesty, and trauma-informed, victim centered advocacy,” the firm says about the work it does on behalf of the innocent.

“The unparalleled knowledge and experience with human trafficking and sexual abuse has resulted in partner Lisa Haba receiving numerous awards and recognitions for her work with survivors of human trafficking and sexual abuse.”

More related news about the pedophilia and child sex trafficking activities that take place on Twitter and other Big Tech platforms can be found at Evil.news.

Sources for this article include:

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













