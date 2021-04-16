Share the truth















Conservatives have been facing censorship, deplatforming and Cancel Culture as the Left attempts to completely eliminate us from American society. This is a power grab by the elites to control the narrative and the people through propaganda. Without any counterarguments, we are setting ourselves up to be manipulated for the benefit of those in power. This is dangerous territory we have entered within our country.

Free Speech is one of the biggest foundations upon which our nation was founded upon. Think about it: without free speech, none of the rest of our Constitutional Rights would accomplish anything. We would not have the right to worship God as we see fit without Free Speech. We wouldn’t be able to peaceably gather without the ability to have free expression. The list goes on and on. Free speech is vital to the future of our country, yet it is being systematically destroyed by the Left.

We all know that the Left controls Big Tech, Social Media and the Mainstream Media. This means that they control the narratives being shoved down our throats every single day. Due to the algorithms on sites like YouTube and Twitter, we never see opposing points of view. We are placed into echo chambers, finding ourselves surrounded only with those that agree with our pre-determined position. If you go against the mainstream narrative, you will be deplatformed. You are not allowed to dissent.

Unfortunately, the GOP is getting in on the censorship, according Community Library District Trustee Robert Fish in Idaho. He’s running for re-election as the Library District Trustee and sought the endorsement of the County GOP. During their interview with him, Fish stated that they “were most interested in whether (he) would be willing to censor books the committee found objectionable.”

“They read to me from a book that I did not get the name of that was apparently from one of the libraries that describes something about transgender and gay activity,” Fish said. “They were obviously uncomfortable.”

Now, from a Conservative and Christian perspective, I understand the thinking behind this. There are books within the library that diametrically oppose that of our belief system. So, logically, you would want to ban those books promoting ideologies that we believe are sin, correct? Unfortunately, in a country with Free Speech and as conservatives who oppose governmental censorship, we should defend the right to have books promoting all sorts of ideologies within our libraries.

As Fish went on to explain in his interview with the Couer d’Alene Press: “The library is not in the business of censorship. We don’t censor books. We don’t censor any of our materials. The reason libraries exist is to provide information for anything to anybody that has an interest in it. We don’t try to decide what people can read and talk about.”

This is the right mentality for a library to have. Now, if we are talking children’s books, I understand taking safety precautions to ensure that there are not adult themes or sexually explicit material mixed in with that section. Many children’s books are almost pornographic and talking about topics which kids should not even be thinking about. In those circumstances, I understand censoring that or having a dedicated section so that it’s not mixed in with books that parents would be comfortable with their kids reading.

The main principle, however, needs to be to defend Free Speech and Expression. That means that we, as Conservatives, cannot respond to censorship and Cancel Culture of the Left with our own version of it. We should embrace opposing views within the public square, taking those ideas we disagree with and debating them with superior arguments and the truth. Censoring speech will accomplish nothing except destroy America.

