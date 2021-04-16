Share the truth















Americans can learn a lot about how to handle today’s challenges by looking at how Israel has handled theirs throughout history. They haven’t done everything perfectly, but they’ve stayed true to their core values, including the need for a strong, traditional family to be the core of their existence.

We recently had the honor of sitting down with David Rubin. He has lived in both the United States and Israel and has a unique perspective on the ways both countries can learn from the lessons of the other. He joined JD on the latest episode of NOQ Report.

Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of seven books including his latest, Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn From Israel. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can also be found on his website.

One of the most important pieces of advice he gave is to fight the rhetoric coming from Black Lives Matter and other radical leftist groups as they continue to attack the traditional family structure. The organization recently scrubbed calls to abolish the “nuclear family” so as not to draw so much heat for their Neo-Marxist ideology. The irony is that Black lives, which they claim to cherish, are far better protected by those who engage in proper family structures. The absence of fathers in African-American households has been widely cited as one of the reasons for increase violence and criminal activity.

Mr. Rubin also gave his perspectives on the Israeli elections. Unlike the U.S. elections in which the two sides often fight without compromise, the Israeli election structure demands coalitions to be formed between multiple political parties in order to create their parliamentary government. At least 61 of the 120 Knesset Members need to agree on a Prime Minister in order to form a government. If they cannot, as has been the case for four elections, then a new election comes a few months later.

The sabotage of Iran’s largest nuclear facility this week was also a hot topic for Rubin to discuss. He said the need to keep a nuclear Iran from becoming a reality is an existential issue for Israel. They are not part of the so-called “Iran Nuclear Deal” and therefore are not required to allow Iran to advance their nuclear ambitions.

As long as we forget the lessons taught in the Bible and throughout history about the importance of the traditional family structure, we will never be able to overcome the false narrative pushed forth by Black Lives Matter.

Watch this interview on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

