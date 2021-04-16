Share the truth















The entire purpose of a free press is to allow the truth to come out. In modern day America, mainstream media works against this notion and proactively works to subvert the truth with their reporting. In the case of CBS News coverage of the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the dishonesty on their part is striking.

They intentionally edited out the part of the video that shows a gun in Toledo’s hand just prior to being shot. We know it was intentional because the rest of the video edit kept Toledo in best view, but the split second in which the gun can be seen, they conveniently pulled the edit to the left to keep him hidden before panning back to show him getting shot.

WARNING: Graphic and disturbing content Newly released bodycam footage shows Chicago police chasing and fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, as he appeared to comply with orders to raise his hands. https://t.co/o8I5DRvU69 pic.twitter.com/WPqifN4KFZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2021

Based on the video, many on both sides of the political aisle were outraged at what appears to be a teen boy stopping and raising his hands as ordered before getting shot. But the gun in his hand a split second before adds brand new context that makes the split second decision more understandable, though clearly still wrong on the police officer’s part.

Social media was outraged by CBS News’ editing:

Ryan Saavedra said, “This video is deceptively edited and cuts out the portion of the police officer’s body camera footage that showed that the suspect was holding a gun.”

This video is deceptively edited and cuts out the portion of the police officer’s body camera footage that showed that the suspect was holding a gun https://t.co/FC4C6W1CZi pic.twitter.com/f9JUAaUYAn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 16, 2021

Brodie’sBurner said, “Regardless of how anyone feels about this shooting. Right or wrong. Justified or not. EVERYONE should be outraged that it was purposefully edited to elicit a desired response from us. If we don’t wake up to what they’re doing, we’re gonna tear ourselves apart. Smarten TF up.”

Regardless of how anyone feels about this shooting. Right or wrong. Justified or not. EVERYONE should be outraged that it was purposefully edited to elicit a desired response from us. If we don’t wake up to what they’re doing, we’re gonna tear ourselves apart. Smarten TF up. — Brodie’sBurner (@brodie_sburner) April 16, 2021

Terry Cooper Brown asked, “Why is CBS deceptively editing videos??”

Why is CBS deceptively editing videos?? https://t.co/LlFwJovUl9 pic.twitter.com/0Eha4r0Lz0 — Teri Cooper Brown (@TeriCBrownUGA) April 16, 2021

Steven Boots noted the outrage many felt before seeing the full video. “I was so appalled at this video when I first saw it… then remembered this is CBS and low and behold the video has been edited. The right side of the screen has been narrowed ever since [sic] slightly.. in the unedited Version this man has a gun in his right hand.”

I was so appalled at this video when I first saw it… then remembered this is CBS and low and behold the video has been edited. The right side of the screen has been narrowed ever since slightly.. in the unedited Version this man has a gun in his right hand https://t.co/pvZz1TuONb — Steven Boots (@TheBoots17) April 16, 2021

According to The Post Millennial:

The graphic footage showed a Chicago police officer chasing two people, one of whom appeared to be Toledo. During the pursuit, Toledo stopped and turned toward the officer, at which point the cop ordered him to show his hands.

In the video, Toledo appeared to have his hands up when he is shot once in the chest. Also seen in the footage is Toledo holding a gun, which he allegedly threw away before the fatal shot was fired. The video also showed officers attempting to resuscitate Toledo.

CBS is already being accused of behaving like activists, rather than journalists, by running a story with the headline, “3 ways companies can help fight Georgia’s restrictive new voting law,” which was designed to put pressure on Georgia in response to their new voter laws. CBS eventually scrubbed the tweet containing the article and edited the headline.

Why does CBS News feel they must reframe a story the way they want it to be told instead of just reporting the facts? This deceptive practice has become standard operating procedure like it was in the Soviet Union or now in Communist China.

