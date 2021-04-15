Share the truth















There are several topics that will get you banned from any of the Big Tech platforms: Qanon, Election Fraud and COVID-19 vaccines are some of the most prevalent today. Here at Freedom First Network, we’ve been on the receiving end of this deplatforming. We’ve been kicked off of YouTube and Spotify, with the latter going so far as to reach out to two of our podcasting hosts demanding that they also kick us off. All because we refuse to back down to these intimidation tactics and continue to boldly declare the truth.

I recently did an episode of Let’s Talk Right Now discussing whether the Big Tech companies should be held liable for any side effects or deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine since they’ve suppressed and completely silenced any of the voices sharing concerns. They’ll cite Dr Anthony Fauci, who has stated that there are zero side effects from the vaccine. However, that’s now been proven completely and utterly false as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now not allowed to be injected due to the side effect of blood clots.

There was a “wild” conspiracy theory during the beginning phases of the COVID vax that they were going to be injecting us with tiny little microchips. We were told that not only is that false, but physically impossible. So many experts have been cited by “fact-checkers” stating that there is no technology available today with microchips that can be injected into the bloodstream. Except that now the Pentagon is announcing that they do, in fact, have a microchip that they’ve developed that can be injected along with the vaccine to keep tabs on whether you have COVID-19.

It seems like every day, conspiracy theorists are turning out to be prophets, while the mainstream narratives are propagated by those that wear the tin-foil hats. For me, I’ve never been considered a “wild conspiracy theorist.” However, over the past few years, it’s become clear to me that the mainstream narrative is rarely what’s truly going on. I now question everything, no matter where the information is coming from. I don’t watch the news, I go directly to the source. I don’t want to hear what somebody else says about any particular topic, I want to simply see the facts and make up my own mind. Crazy thought, right?

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, my biggest concern is the unknown. We don’t know the long-term ramifications or side effects from this injection… which is not, by the way, actually a vaccine. According to several doctors I’ve spoken with this mRNA technology has never passed animal testing, let alone testing on humans. Why in the world are people allowing themselves to be injected with an experimental drug with no knowledge of what this will do to your body?

This leads me to my main point. The evidence is now pointing to the fact that all of us “wild conspiracy theorists” were actually correct in our concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines. There are, in fact, side effects. People have been dying from it… thousands of people, in fact. Microchips have been developed that will be administered in the COVID-19 vaccines.

Given the fact that Social Media companies like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have kicked thousands of people off of their platforms for making these claims that are now proven to be true, are they going to “replatform” all of us? Simply put… no. They can’t.

Think about it: If they admit that they were wrong, they are setting themselves for lawsuits and horrific PR. It’s the same reason why Communist Dictator Gavin Newsom refuses to acknowledge that he made the wrong choice when he destroyed millions of Californian’s lives with his tyrannical lockdowns. If you admit that you were wrong, especially on this massive of a scale, you’re done.

So what is the answer? There is no simply solution. Big tech and the Left will continue to push their false narratives simply to hold onto power and save face. As Conservatives, we must stop supporting these companies that have lied to us and destroyed our lives. Find new alternatives and freedom-loving companies. If there are none, create our own. We are entering a new phase within American history. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s the only chance we have at preserving the freedom and liberty our Founding Fathers originally intended for America.

