Following a permanent suspension by Twitter, Project Veritas founder and CEO James O’Keefe will be suing the Big Tech “platform” for defamation. The lawsuit will be filed on Monday, according to O’Keefe.

“I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O’Keefe, ‘operated fake accounts.’ This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”

BREAKING: James O’Keefe announces he is suing Twitter pic.twitter.com/UD44YoTbv5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2021

Twitter has been protected for years under Section 230 of the U.S. Code, preventing them from being sued for the content that goes on their site. But there have been vulnerabilities to their protection exposed in recent months with lawsuits moving forward despite Section 230. O’Keefe hopes to find similarly exposed parts with the most likely case being suing the company for what they have said about him, not what was posted on the platform itself.

This follows a lawsuit a series of lawsuits planned against CNN, though for unrelated reasons. According to MSN:

Controversial undercover journalist and scourge of the left James O’Keefe appears to be waging a full-scale war on CNN that includes not only the undercover videos he is known for, but also a series of planned lawsuits against the news network and its anchors over issues that may not even involve him or his nonprofit organization, Project Veritas.

O’Keefe told Newsweek he will soon sue CNN and two of its journalists, Brian Stelter and Ana Cabrera, for defamation in a report about Twitter permanently banning Project Veritas.

The February segment featured Cabrera accusing Project Veritas of “promoting misinformation” and calling the group a “conservative action-ist, activist,” none of which O’Keefe says is true. Twitter reportedly banned Project Veritas over an anti-doxxing policy after the group confronted a Facebook executive outside of his home. In the same February segment, Stelter claimed Project Veritas violated “multiple rules.”

Meanwhile, O’Keefe posted video of CNN allegedly confronting a woman outside of her home and accusing her of “being a Russian troll,” as O’Keefe puts it, to show that CNN may have allegedly violated the same Twitter policy. The video includes a phone conversation between a legal representative of Project Veritas and CNN technology reporter Brian Fung, who accurately reported why the group was banned by Twitter, with O’Keefe intoning that either Fung is correct, or Cabrera is, though they are on the same network.

O’Keefe and Project Veritas have had a good track record of getting corrections made in mainstream media reports, but their moves against Big Tech sites have thus far been unsuccessful. The organization’s Twitter account was banned in February and remains so, though no lawsuit was filed against them. This time, O’Keefe believes he can sue and win in court.

The latest topic of their investigative reports is CNN. Multiple recordings of technical director Charlie Chester reveal shocking practices at the news network. Chester acknowledged that they engage in fearmongering to drive up ratings, that they actively worked against President Trump and now Congressman Matt Gaetz to drive propaganda, and they selectively report on hot topics like anti-Asian-American hate crimes to go along with their narrative.

Here are the three videos that have been released so far:

PART 1: CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency

PART 2: CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World’

PART 3: Chester Says CNN ‘Trying To Help’ Black Lives Matter By Protecting Group’s Narrative On Race

These are tricky waters with Section 230 protections on Twitter’s side, but James O’Keefe is not suing over their platform. He’s suing over their defaming statements. There’s a good chance he can get around their government-provided shielding.

