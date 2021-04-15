Share the truth















Update: James O’Keefe is reportedly suing Twitter. “I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O’Keefe, ‘operated fake accounts.’ This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”

BREAKING: James O’Keefe announces he is suing Twitter pic.twitter.com/UD44YoTbv5 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2021

Original story:

Pop quiz: What do Twitter and CNN fear the most? If you answered, “truth,” you’re partially correct. But the truth on its own does not truly fear them because they believe they control what is considered to be truth. No, the thing these two paragons of mainstream media fear the most, the group and the man who keep them up at night, are Project Veritas and their fearless leader, James O’Keefe.

Following a series of bombshell reports about the deceit and anti-American nature of CNN, Twitter suspended O’Keefe’s account permanently. They had already banned the Project Veritas account. Now, they’ve taken out the head honcho as well.

BREAKING: Twitter has suspended @JamesOKeefeIII — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2021

Adding insult to injury, a search for “people” on Twitter for the keyword “Project Veritas” reveals Twitter’s sense of humor in the form of a slap in the face:

There may be a connection to his suspension and a conversation he was having with freelance journalist Jesse Hicks:

It appears @JamesOKeefeIII was in a conversation with freelance journalist @JesseHixxx just before his account was taken down Now: pic.twitter.com/uWhxPBKFA0 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2021

Conservative users on Twitter were outraged.

🚨🚨Twitter suspends JamesOKeefe's personal account (Project Veritas on Twitter was suspended months ago) This suspension happens at a time when PV was exposing a whole lot of information about CNN promoting BLM, issuing propaganda to take out TRUMP and exposing the CNN Agenda pic.twitter.com/yPTijKEWoK — 🇺🇸 TRUMP MAFIA 🇺🇸 AMERICA FIRST. FOREVER. AFF! (@RealTrumpMafia) April 15, 2021

CNN is caught on Camera admitting to lying, using Propaganda & deception. Twitter’s response is not to ban now verified fake news CNN but to ban the real journalists who exposed them, james okeefe — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) April 15, 2021

CNN is big-time mad that James OKeefe showed them to be the frauds that they are. 🤣 https://t.co/VF4jgCUjUk — Marmee (@marmee_r) April 15, 2021

James O'Keefe has been suspended from Twitter following his exposure of CNN. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 15, 2021

Here are the first three parts of the sting on one of CNN’s technical directors Charlie Chester:

PART 1: CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency

PART 2: CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to ‘Change The World’

PART 3: Chester Says CNN ‘Trying To Help’ Black Lives Matter By Protecting Group’s Narrative On Race

There’s a common theme in Big Tech censorship. They claim they’re fighting “misinformation” but in reality they’re fighting wrongthink. The truth is like holy water to vampiric “platforms” Twitter. It eats at whatever soul they have left.