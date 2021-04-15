Share the truth















I understand the frustration. The sense of hopelessness. Some conservatives look at what our public school system has become and we aren’t sure how to fix it. For me, the solution was to not really try to “fix” public schools but to focus on school choice and the rights of parents to homeschool or put their kids in the schools they’re prefer. This was my “conservative” contribution to the cause.

It’s the wrong approach. The lazy approach. In many ways I’m ashamed that I haven’t been more active in actually trying to fix these schools knowing that no matter what I do for my family, there is no way to avoid the repercussions that we’re feeling across the nation. It’s naive to think it won’t affect us when millions of children are still going through “the system” to become the leaders and contributors, followers and trouble-makers of the near future.

This is why when I discovered Moms for Liberty, I was quite excited. I’ve seen parental rights groups come and go, but this one seemed to be different. They were truly focused on the grassroots efforts that will be required to make an impact. More importantly, they recognized the key to victory isn’t in Washington DC but in school boards across the nation.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I had an excellent conversation with one of the cofounders of the group, Tina Descovich. In less than four months, they’ve been able to spark the interest of conservatives in over a dozen states with chapters popping up regularly. It’s through this support that they’re able to help empower activists to go to school board meetings and make their voices heard.

“I constantly was trying to reach out to conservatives, Republicans, anyone and saying, ‘Where are you? Why are you not engaging in education?'” she said. “We have neglected it for decades. And what we see going on the country is because we have neglected it for decades.”

Descovich is a mom and former school board chair of the 10th largest school district in Florida, She currently works as a communications consultant and serves her community on several nonprofit boards. She is passionate about America and is dedicated to protecting liberty and freedom for the future of her children.

“I think that a lot of conservatives have given up, but where is that leaving us?” she asked. “We’re saving our own kids. We’re pulling them out, we’re protecting them, we’re making sure they’re learning the founding principles of the country and they’re understanding things, but the general population is not. We’re throwing them to the wolves, basically, and you see what’s happening to our country. We have no choice but to reengage.”

Soon, they hope to help these same activists run for open school board seats. That’s why they’re filed as a 501(c)4, so they can help school board candidates with conservative ideologies take back the school boards as they once did.

It’s easy to push homeschooling or private schools and abandon public schools as lost. But that is short-sighted. We MUST work towards improving schooling for ALL children if our nation is to survive.

