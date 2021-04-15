Share the truth















In the middle of a self-proclaimed economic crisis, President Joe Biden took to the bully pulpit to advocate not for the middle class but for those seeking to make millions kicking a ball.

Article by Mike Howell from Daily Signal.

That’s right, you were told to stay home, miss family holidays, not go to church, and deal with the economic fallout. You were told that things were so bad that the only hope was sending $2,000 (or $1,400) checks to Americans. Well, when it comes to some athletes, Biden wants a lot more than that.

This happened when Biden hosted outspoken far-left political activist and female soccer player Megan Rapinoe (who has an estimated net worth of $2 million) on March 24 for the signing of a proclamation for National Equal Pay Day. Millionaire Rapinoe took to the podium to speak down to America by saying:

I’ve been devalued, I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman, and I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more, than less. Because I am a woman. You see, despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do.

She followed it up the next day on “Good Morning America” by saying, with regard to her male Olympic counterparts, “We won’t accept anything less than equal pay.”

Well, for the last Olympics, where players were ostensibly representing their country out of patriotism, the women’s team made a whopping collective $221,000 per game, as opposed to $213,000 for the men. These rates were based on separate deals that both the men’s and women’s team individually negotiated themselves. They agreed to it, and the women actually got paid more.

They also received separate benefits that the men did not, such as paid maternity leave for one year. But facts never stand in the way of woke ideology.

Her gripes don’t end with the Olympics, though. She and the woke left want all women’s professional sports (not just the Olympics) salaries to be artificially inflated to match the men’s. Bear in mind that the National Women’s Soccer League only exists because it is funded and it does not turn a profit.

Accompanying Rapinoe at the White House event was teammate Margaret Purce, who called for us taxpayers to fund all this:

When men began sports leagues, they were supported by billions in taxpayer subsidies. They were prioritized in media and afforded time to grow. The investment was great and the return was great. I have watched and joined a league of women who are remarkable at their craft, and together, we have asked for the same grace that was extended to men in the formative years of their leagues, true investment.

Yes, Purce and Rapinoe, with the full support of Joe and Jill Biden, lectured Americans on the noble purpose of giving money to professional athletes. This woke lecture was even more outlandish given that fewer Americans are watching sports because of this rampant wokeism.

It wasn’t exactly a proposal aimed at building the middle class that Biden promised. Quite the opposite, it was about building up a small group of elite, rich, and famous professional game players.

All of this is even more ridiculous given that soccer is probably the cheapest sport to play in the world. There isn’t an access issue with soccer. Children around the world in dire economic straits play it in the streets. All you really need is a ball.

There is no barrier to playing soccer on grounds of sex, let alone a justification for the White House to make it its priority to increase access. This is about paying people a lot of money to do something that some of us would do for fun or as a workout.

Rapinoe’s beef is simply that she wants more money for something people won’t pay her enough to do. The far-left agrees. Rapinoe wants to get richer playing a sport.

She wants you to be on the hook for that, to include “funding and resources, marketing and branding, and investing in, not just the players, but the support staff and coaching. And media, TV media, print media—all of it.”

Where is that money going to come from? Judging by the views she showcased at the White House and in front of Congress, all roads lead to you, the taxpayer, consumer, and worker. These costs will be passed along to the rest of us by federal dictates.

The timing of her White House appearance was no accident. It was meant to build up the fanfare for congressional action. This Thursday, the House of Representatives will vote on the misnomered Paycheck Fairness Act.

According to analysis by The Heritage Foundation—and The Daily Signal is its multimedia news organization—the bill “would allow employees to sue business that pay different workers different wages—even if those differences have nothing do with the employees’ sex. These lawsuits can be brought for unlimited damages, giving a windfall to trial lawyers.”

Among other things, this bill would decrease workplace flexibility options and eliminate performance pay. To “equalize pay” on such rigid and unpractical lines means that the evolving and personalized work arrangements that often benefit women more than men—such as paid maternity leave, leave for a child’s doctor appointments and snow days, and teleworking arrangements—are all threatened.

The policymakers set to vote on this bill don’t even abide by these dictates for their own staff. In fact, to “equalize pay” on Capitol Hill would mean paying some categories of male staffers more.

Like many problems in our political discourse, this one is a lot simpler than politicians care to admit: Women’s professional soccer isn’t profitable because there aren’t many people who want to watch it. That’s why women’s professional soccer players, outside the Olympics, don’t make as much as the men.

For many, myself included, you probably couldn’t pay us to watch an entire game with Rapinoe, given her antics. Now Biden and the left want us to pay to not watch it so Rapinoe can get even richer. As far as this writer is concerned, Rapinoe can take her ball and go home.

There are real issues to solve in this country, and making millionaire soccer players richer is not one of them.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit