Matt Couch is one of those guys who is giving his all for America. After Joe Biden was allegedly declared the President of the United States of America, many Conservatives who had been fighting to expose Election Fraud simply gave up, becoming deflated and losing so much momentum. Immediately, everyone’s sights became set for 2022 and 2024. This has been a huge mistake.

This is typical behavior by conservatives and the GOP for the past few decades. While the Left is always looking at 50 years down the road and refuse to give up, the right can’t seem to understand that this is a marathon. We are great at short sprints, and the extended fight after the 2020 Election to expose voter fraud simply seemed to drain them of all their energy.

For many of you who know JD Rucker and I, you’ll know that we work around the clock. JD runs NOQ Report, while I’m running The GateKeepers, and then we work together building Freedom First Network, American Conservative Movement and Freedom First Coffee… plus a few more projects we’ve got up our sleeves. For us, we see our country crumbling before our eyes and we are doing everything that we can to wake up American Patriots to fight the good fight as we take back our nation from the Globalist, Socialist Lefties. Our mission is bigger than just ourselves… it’s about the future of America.

Matt Couch is another fellow Patriot who works around the clock for our country. He runs thedcpatriot.com, which is a conservative news site. On top of that, he’s traveling across the country hosting and speaking at rallies and doing whatever he can to expose the corruption that led to the stealing of the 2020 Election from President Trump to Alleged President Joe Biden.

He’s also hosting an upcoming conference, called the Faith N Freedoms Conference in Ft Worth, TX, that will be taking place May 13-16. I’m honored to be invited to speak at this event, alongside speakers like Pastor Greg Locke, Juanita Broderick, Chad Prather, Mindy Robinson and many other patriots. You can get your tickets here.

If we are going to save America, it’s going to be by bringing back our faith and freedom, which is what the Conservative Movement is supposed to be all about. Unfortunately today, the Republican Party has been becoming very secularized and libertarian, leaving God out of the equation. Matt and I had a great discussion about why it’s so important to make our faith such a priority and the example that Christ set for us in political involvement and exposing the corrupt elite rulers for all to see.

Many wrongly think that Jesus didn’t care about politics and only focused on what was going on within the realm of faith. That could not be further from the truth. While it is clear that the first and foremost focus on Christ was on the salvation of the lost, he also worked to expose the “Deep State” of His day… namely, the Scribes and Pharisees, who were both the religious and governmental leaders of Israel at that time.

Just like Donald Trump who confronted the Deep State and Fake News Media, Jesus went straight to the everyday people, pointed back at the Swamp and called them what they were… liars and hypocrites. Whitewashed tombs. A brood of vipers. The name calling was severe, but necessary. We should take a cue from Christ, as we are going to have to wake up the American people to understand that they’ve been hoodwinked by the Left, completely brainwashed and manipulated for the elitists own gain.

As we engage in this fight for the soul of our nation, let’s make sure that we are in this for the long haul. This isn’t a short sprint, but a long marathon. This is going to take years of engaging in this battle. Now is not the time to letup. Now is the time to get more fired up and more engaged than ever before.

Watch this show on Locals or listen on Apple Podcasts.

