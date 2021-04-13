Share the truth















All you parents who had dreams of your little girl being the next Olympic gold winner in any sport, forget about it. If you dreamed your daughter would be like American gymnast Simon Biles with the gold medal draped around her neck, forget about it. If you thought your little darling might be standing on the top of the podium when the Olympic band played the Star-Spangled Banner at the conclusion of women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming, women’s track and field, in fact any women’s support, forget about it… and don’t you dare think otherwise, because if you do, the ACLU will sue you faster than you can say treble damages.

All the above is sad but true. The all-powerful NCAA, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, is the ruling body of all college sports. The NCAA’s leadership, most of whom have not engaged in any competition more athletic than Bridge or Mah-Jongg in the last 45 years, just decreed that so-called “transgendered athletes” may compete in all women’s sports. If any state dares to not bow down to the NCAA’s demands, all college championship games of any kind will be banned in that state.

Why does this kill women’s sports? What parent is going to dedicate every weekend to helping their daughter exceed in a sport when the winner is always some guy in a dress with a lisp and a name like Fredina? Who is going to pay for tickets to fill stadiums or advertising for telecasts of women’s soccer games when the players use the halftime break to clean up any 5 o’clock shadow? Who is going to watch women’s Olympics when even after a hard night out, 60-year-old commentator Nadia Comaneci still looks better than any of the so-called women competing?

It is hard enough to get money to support women’s sports now. The rumbling sound you hear in women’s locker rooms tonight is their prior sponsors rushing to get out the door, checkbooks in hand.

Certainly this will not be a problem in California. The California rules probably allow any person of any sex, gender, age, marital status, political leanings, steroid use or preference in ice cream flavors to participate in any sport they wish. Actually, I would not be surprised if in California, students who represent “disadvantaged” schools only have to run 85 yards of 100-yard dash. After all, in California, who does not think all those rich kids should allow economically disadvantaged runners to start 15 yards further down the track?

So the bottom line to this is; California will not lose the Rose Bowl.

But what about Florida or other states where most of the people believe boys wearing cute little pink shorts and mascara should not compete in girl sports. Now I realize for some people who live within 100 miles of the Empire State building or the Washington Monument that may be a radical thought. But here in the Sunshine State, the general feeling is that when classifying the genders, students should “go with what the good God gave you.”

So, bowing down to the almighty NCAA, perhaps next year what had been Miami’s Orange Bowl and Orlando’s Citrus Bowl will be played somewhere near San Francisco.

Regarding the ACLU, the spittle left by the NCAA spokesman on the microphone after announcing this decree had hardly dried before the ACLU warned the states that dare to object to this NCAA ruling will soon be sued.

Bottom line to all of this? Every night when we watch the evening news, we try to reassure ourselves by saying, “well, it certainly cannot get any worse.”

Guess what sports fans. We are wrong about that every time….. and they are just getting started!

