One of the hallmarks of freedom is travel and engagement. As Americans, we have wide access to modes of transportation and venues through which to engage on a daily basis. At least we did. When Covid-19 struck and governments around the world reacted poorly against the science, we entered a new phase of human existence. Even in America, our freedoms are being ripped away one by one.

California, known for its penchant for radical leftism, has a few rural areas spread across the state that are conservative. But there has been on metro area that has maintained “moderate” status, if not mildly conservative. Orange County, between Los Angeles and San Diego counties, has been the reddest metro area in the state until recently. And while the shift towards political conservatism has begun again with Republican wins in the 2020 election, the bureaucracy is still quite blue. Case-in-point: The current push to force vaccine passports onto the residents. According to ABC7:

As Orange County moves toward fewer restrictions and more openings, the OC Health Care Agency is hoping to help make it safer and give people peace of mind with a digital passport that will prove vaccination status and test results.

The agency briefly made the announcement last week, saying it will launch the pilot program this month. The county says it can be used for travel, attractions, conferences or meetings, concerts, sports, school and more.

The digital passport is already visible on the Othena app, which is Orange County’s official home for scheduling vaccine appointments.

It’s a tool that will likely start appearing more and more through a platform called CommonPass, currently in the trial stage. It can be accessed through other apps and services, which will potentially allow people to show it to get into a concert or to get on a plane.

The push for authoritarian rule is happening in various places around the country, but Orange County was supposed to be more freedom-oriented. Apparently, that’s no longer the case. And while it benefits the travel industry, some leaders are already speaking out.

“It sounds good, but the bottom line, logistically – a nightmare, it’s discriminatory and many people, like I’ve had COVID, I’ve got antibodies, and my doctor tells me the chances of me getting COVID is like zero,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow.

“So I think there’s many other things that people have to look at and be sure – not just vaccine, that’s not the only answer,” Dow said. “But we’re glad to see people getting the vaccine, cause it’s giving people the confidence to travel.”

Orange County and other areas across the country are pushing towards vaccine passports that will allow people access to what they need, all the while saying the experimental drugs aren’t effective enough for us to even take off our masks. This is lunacy.

