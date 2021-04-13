Share the truth















The police killing of Daunte Wright, a Black man with an arrest warrant who ran from police and endangered bystanders, prompted riots in Minneapolis and surrounding towns on Sunday night. Monday, the riots spread to other cities and got worse in Minnesota following the revelation that the police officer who shot him thought she was firing a taser.

First, let’s look at some of the reporting from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where the shooting occurred. Julio Rosas reports, “This is what the back and forth between the rioters and police looks like in Brooklyn Center, MN.”

On the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN for @townhallcom. Rioters are throwing projectiles and shooting fireworks at police guarding the city’s police building. Police are firing tear gas and flashbangs. Video to come. pic.twitter.com/mp2ImON8iz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Rebecca Brannon reported outside of a Dollar Tree, “Chaos breaking out. Police pushing back protesters as people continued to loot nearby businesses. Nearly 3 hours past curfew.”

Chaos breaking out. Police pushing back protesters as people continued to loot nearby businesses. Nearly 3 hours past curfew.#BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/HRTk189KSU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 13, 2021

Andy Ngo reported earlier that Brooklyn Center attempted to mitigate damage by putting up barriers ahead of time. “The city of Brooklyn Center (near Minneapolis) is putting up concrete barricades at the police station following mass #BLM rioting and looting overnight over the shooting death of wanted criminal suspect.”

The city of Brooklyn Center (near Minneapolis) is putting up concrete barricades at the police station following mass #BLM rioting and looting overnight over the shooting death of wanted criminal suspect #DaunteWright pic.twitter.com/xePrRIZFpG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

Jack Posobiec noted Black Bloc in Minneapolis area chanting “You can’t stop the revolution.”

Black bloc in Minneapolis area chanting “You can’t stop the revolution” pic.twitter.com/ID8lLs7QeS — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2021

Ian Miles Cheong posted a video of a store casually being looted.

Happening now at Brooklyn Center. Mass looting. pic.twitter.com/hvTQDYUqSf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2021

Brendan Gutenschwager said the “Dollar Tree has been looted and set on fire here in Brooklyn Center.” It is unclear if this is the same store from the previous video or a different one.

Dollar Tree has been looted and set on fire here in Brooklyn Center #BrooklynCenter #BrooklynCenterMN #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/Oo9G32lZUn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) April 13, 2021

Rebecca Brannon reported that rioters were still coming in half-an-hour after the mandated curfew. “30 minutes past curfew, large group of protesters dressed in black continue to arrive outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station. There is heavy rain now, hundreds still parked all along 67th Ave N.”

30 minutes past curfew, large group of protesters dressed in black continue to arrive outside the Brooklyn Center Police Station. There is heavy rain now, hundreds still parked all along 67th Ave N. pic.twitter.com/Lbsjx5qggv — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 13, 2021

She then showed the aftermath at night when police started to get a handle on the situation. “Heavy police presence at Target Express off Lake Street where reports earlier indicated individuals with bats were attempting to loot the store.”

Heavy police presence at Target Express off Lake Street where reports earlier indicated individuals with bats were attempting to loot the store. pic.twitter.com/bsTMQNSFa6 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) April 13, 2021

Julio Rosas said arrests were finally being made after much of the chaos had already engulfed the city. “MN State Troopers are pushing the rioters away from the Brooklyn Center police building. Arrests are being made.”

MN State Troopers are pushing the rioters away from the Brooklyn Center police building. Arrests are being made. pic.twitter.com/hk7Ezcqc8n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Then, Rosas reported gunfire in the area. “Multiple gunshots nearby in Brooklyn Center, MN.”

🚨🚨🚨: Multiple gunshots nearby in Brooklyn Center, MN pic.twitter.com/R2BnwPV9L3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier reported on a major confrontation between rioters and police. “Protesters and police in riot gear are clashing tonight in #BrooklynCenter, Minnesota after officials say officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop.”

🔴 Protesters and police in riot gear are clashing tonight in #BrooklynCenter, Minnesota after officials say officers shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/9QVCgzlvnS — Gabriel Hébert-Røuillier (@Gab_H_R) April 13, 2021

Brooklyn Center and the Minneapolis areas were not the only places hit by riots. Reports are coming in from multiple cities coast-to-coast that protests are starting on behalf of accused criminal Daunte Wright. Anecdotal indications of violence are coming in as well, though no video has been seen at this time.

Marie Oakes posted a video of protests starting in the nation’s capital. “Protesters in Washington, DC chant ‘burn it down,'”

Protesters in Washington, DC chant “burn it down”.

pic.twitter.com/qZ7OhbThzu — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) April 13, 2021

The same is being reported in Portland, Oregon. “Protests have now begun in Portland, Oregon after a vigil for Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer.”

Protests have now begun in Portland, Oregon after a vigil for Daunte Wright, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer. pic.twitter.com/RAfp4Nwu65 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) April 13, 2021

Did Brooklyn Center prepare for tonight’s riots by strengthening their law enforcement position? No. According to a resolution they passed earlier, they weakened their police officers.

“Brooklyn Center approves resolution banning crowd control tactics during protests. Includes use of rubber bullets, tear gas, “kettling” and chokeholds. This can apply only to BCPD officers. ”

Brooklyn Center approves resolution banning crowd control tactics during protests. Includes use of rubber bullets, tear gas, “kettling” and chokeholds. This can apply only to BCPD officers. pic.twitter.com/mjuBN65OLp pic.twitter.com/FmTEwJRKuc — Do I Seem Rattled? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@skol_kel) April 13, 2021

Last year, the George Floyd riots had spread to dozens of U.S. cities by night three following the initial release of the bodycam footage showing Derek Chauvin with his knee in Floyd’s neck area. The same thing is likely to happen this time with weather conditions improving and professional rioters being deployed across the country.

It’s important to understand two things. First, Daunte Wright’s death is not grounds for looting businesses of people who had nothing to do with it. This is why it’s so difficult for most Americans to understand the anarchy that arises from these events. They don’t make sense until we understand the second important aspect.

These acts of domestic terrorism are coordinated by groups who only need a predicate behind which to rally the anarchists and opportunists. They incite these riots with precision and cunning, planting well-trained operatives in positions across the nation. They appeal to the sense of anger amongst the anarchists and the willingness of some to take advantage of the situation to steal.

Democrat-run cities are always the target because they know their efforts will not be quashed. In fact, they are often supported by local politicians.

We appear to be in for another summer of anarchy. It will likely be even worse than last summer with the Derek Chauvin verdict coming. As Jack Posobiec often says, “Get Out of Cities” now.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit