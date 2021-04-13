Share the truth















Rush Hudson Limbaugh III is an American radio personality, conservative political commentator, author and former television show host. He is best known as the host of his radio show The Rush Limbaugh Show, which has been in national syndication on AM and FM radio stations since 1988. People on the right lionized him just as much (if not greater) as people on the left demonized him. No matter where you are on the political spectrum, Rush Limbaugh’s impact on politics has been undeniable.

President Trump paid Rush Limbaugh tribute on Fox News.

Dan Bongino put a list together of some of his quotes. I list my favorites below.

“For government to give, it must first take away.”

“The people that make this country work, the people who pay on their mortgages, the people getting up and going to work, striving in this recession to not participate in it, they’re not the enemy. They’re the people that hire you. They’re the people that are going to give you a job.”

“Now, what is the left’s worldview in general? What is it? If you had to attach not a philosophy but an attitude to a leftist worldview, it’s one of pessimism and darkness, sadness. They’re never happy, are they? They’re always angry about something. No matter what they get, they’re always angry.”

“Liberals always exempt themselves from the rules that they impose on others.”

“Bigot: A person who wins an argument with a liberal.”

“Liberals measure compassion by how many people are given welfare. Conservatives measure compassion by how many people no longer need it.”

“No nation has ever taxed itself into prosperity.”

“Let me tell you who we conservatives are: we love people. When we look out over the United States of America, when we are anywhere, when we see a group of people, such as this or anywhere, we see Americans. We see human beings. We don’t see groups. We don’t see victims.”

“What about feeling sorry for those…who pay the taxes? Those are the people NO ONE ever feels sorry for. They are asked to give and give until they have no more to give. And when they say ‘Enough!’ they are called selfish.”

There are many media and political figures mourning Rush Limbaugh’s passing today and also celebrating how he inspired their careers. A few examples…

Whereas the right paid tribute and respectfully mourned his passing, there have been many on the left who celebrated his demise and wished him an eternity in hell. The sentiment is truly deplorable. I will share only 3. (Find more here.)

David Cross of “Arrested Development” fame

George Takei of Star Trek Fame

Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor Rob Perlman

This episode says a lot about the left and destroys any argument of being compassionate at heart. Does this mean all leftists are this way? No. At least, I hope not. Sigh. I am angry over this. Why? The left’s reaction to Rush Limbaugh’s passing shows a dehumanization of the man. He had political opinions they disagreed with but he was still a human being.

Is it impossible to disagree with someone’s political opinions yet, still respect them? I think not. I’ve seen it before. Here are a few examples of how the right paid their respects to liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rudy Giuliani

Eric Trump

Lindsey Graham

And this official statement from President Trump.

Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view. Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.

I find the contrast in reactions striking. Does this mean that all right wing conservatives show the class that they have? No, I don’t think so. I do think that if the right vilified and celebrated the passing of RBG as the left has vilified and celebrated the passing of Rush Limbaugh, it would make headlines the world over. Somehow I doubt a media uproar will be made over the leftists comments tweeted today. And that is a pity.

