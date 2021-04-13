Share the truth















For years, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream has been known as a far-left progressive company. Their founders have been very outspoken about leftist hot topics ranging from LGBTQ supremacy to climate change hysteria. Now, they’re going further than even many in the Black Lives Matter community by calling for the complete dismantling of America’s law enforcement system.

“The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities,” they Tweeted. “This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up. #DefundThePolice”

The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities. This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.#DefundThePolice — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021

Their idiotic Tweet has been liked nearly 15,000 times and retweeted nearly 4,500 times. According to The Right Scoop:

Boy the radical socialists are coming out of the woodwork on Daunte Wright’s killing just like they did a year ago with George Floyd, making absolutely absurd claims in order to abolish police and rebuild it with “wellness counselors and tow trucks”. And the sad thing is that there are too many people who’ve bought into this garbage and are applauding Ben & Jerry’s for this asinine statement.

You know, we may not recognize this country in another decade. It’s already harder to recognize now than it was just over a decade ago.

The killing of Daunte Wright is being reported as an accident that happened when former-officer Kim Potter thought she was pulling out her taser when she was actually pulling out her firearm. She shot Wright, who was fleeing from police who were about to enforce an arrest warrant against him.

Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, and other cities across the nation have exploded since the killing. Riots and looting have been reported in multiple areas as Black Lives Matter and Antifa domestic terrorists exact their revenge on innocent store owners. Meanwhile, police in mostly Democratic-run cities have done little to stop the anarchy.

It seems to be a repeat of the events a year ago following the release of bodycam footage showing the death of George Floyd, also in the Minneapolis area. The parallels are striking with a Black man being arrested, resisting, and then being accidentally killed by a White police officer. Things may start getting much worse with the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial coming soon.

What Ben & Jerry’s fails to understand is the necessity for law and order to be maintained by sound enforcement processes. There are always going to be tragic mistakes, often with fatal consequences, that are made by police officers who are constantly faced with difficult situations as they try to preserve the peace. But the notion that this is an issue of systemic racism, which the radical left has been pushing as the narrative for a long time, is simply not true. Racism in law enforcement has been steadily declining over the decades. Today, we have the least amount of documented racism in law enforcement than any time in history.

Some on Twitter ridiculed them.

Audrey Huff said, “You murder countless thousands a year @benandjerrys with diabetes, & heart disease.”

You murder countless thousands a year @benandjerrys with diabetes, & heart disease. https://t.co/OUZzd1SN7I — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) April 13, 2021

Rob Schmitt said, “Stick to ice cream you idiots.”

Stick to ice cream you idiots https://t.co/34Y4AbItBC — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) April 13, 2021

Benny Johnson thanked them sarcastically, Tweeting, “Thanks, corporate ice cream.”

Damani Felder promoted Blue Bell, saying, “Reason #6,329,731 why Blue Bell ice cream will always be better. Ben & Jerry’s is run by virtue signaling, low energy, self-hating, social justice warrior cucks.”

Reason #6,329,731 why Blue Bell ice cream will always be better. Ben & Jerry's is run by virtue signaling, low energy, self-hating, social justice warrior cucks. https://t.co/nMImTFubWJ — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) April 13, 2021

This isn’t about Daunte Wright, George Floyd, or even the police themselves. This is about pressing a Neo-Marxist ideology to become the driving tenets of the land. If radical extremists like Ben & Jerry’s get their way, law enforcement would be replaced with legal counselors who act more like unarmed social workers to try to diffuse situations rather than stop crimes. It’s a ludicrous notion prima facie, but if we’ve learned anything in recent years, it’s that the radical left seek solutions that have no backing in reality or common sense.

Ben & Jerry’s should have already been on every patriotic American’s boycott list. If it wasn’t before, it must be now. They want to tear down the nation and every cone of theirs that we eat contributes to our own destruction.

