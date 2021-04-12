Share the truth















Minneapolis stores were heavily looted last night following the police shooting death of Duante Wright, a Black man with arrest warrants who tried to run from police and allegedly put other people in danger in the process. But as bad as things were yesterday, they’re just a prelude to what’s going to happen in Minneapolis and other cities when the Derek Chauvin verdict is released.

At this point, there is no way to avoid it. Even a conviction of second degree murder—the strongest charge against him—will result in rioting. Why? Because the narratives have already been set and the riots are already planned. Regardless of the verdict, the narrative will be declared by leaders of the various movements and rioting will begin. They will have nothing to do with Derek Chauvin or even George Floyd. This is 100% about pushing the Neo-Marxist agenda using Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and others to incite riots across the nation.

Many have reported on the current riots, but journalist Andy Ngo has done a comprehensive job of posting them so we’ll turn to his Twitter account for examples.

First, let’s look at the man whose death sparked this latest round of riots.

Latest #BLM violence near Minneapolis sparked by police shooting of #DaunteWright. He was wanted on a warrant when he attempted to flee by car. He was shot & drove a distance before crashing into others. His FB is filled w/him flashing gang signs, using drugs & showing off cash.

The claim from #DuanteWright’s mother & #BLM activists that he was killed by police over air fresheners is unsubstantiated. There was a warrant for his arrest. He resisted arrest & got back in the vehicle & tried to speed off. He nearly killed others during the failed escape.

#BLM protesters began rioting near Minneapolis in response to the police-involved shooting of a suspected gang member.

Brooklyn Center, Minn.: BLM rioter who was about to throw a large chunk of concrete at police was hit with an impact munition. He falls to the ground in pain.

The Brooklyn Center Walmart in Minnesota was broken into and looted in response to the BLM race rioting overnight after police shot dead a suspected gang member who was trying to escape a warrant arrest.

People looted a GameStop overnight in response to BLM inciting a riot & violence in Brooklyn Center (near Minneapolis) after police killed a criminal suspect evading arrest.

BLM looters break inside & steal from an O’Reilly’s auto store overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Auto stores were infamously looted & burnt to the ground last year in Minneapolis.

A gas station convenience store was looted clean by #BLM rioters overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Rioters & protesters are responding violently to the police killing of a wanted criminal suspect who tried fleeing by vehicle.

A Sally Beauty Supply store was smashed into and looted during the #BLM unrest & violence overnight in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

A liquor store in Brooklyn Center, Minn. was destroyed by BLM looters overnight.

A group of women sing and dance outside of stores that were looted by #BLM rioters in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

It’s important to see the devastation that’s happening now so we’ll know a little of what to expect following the Chauvin trial. The only silver lining in all this is that Minneapolis and other cities will be better prepared. National Guard will almost certainly be ready and law enforcement should be bolstered. But in cities the size of Minneapolis, it would take tens of thousands of troops to hope to truly keep the peace.

As we learned in last summer’s riots, there is often heavy coordination that enables the rioters to divide and strike. Law enforcement cannot be spread too thin or they will be in danger, which means they can only move in large groups. Meanwhile, BLM and Antifa rioters are trained to split into smaller groups to cover more ground. Once law enforcement responds to one area, another area is left vulnerable.

This all boils down to the demonstrable notion that the radical anti-American powers arrayed against us have proven their skill at controlling the narrative to drive the actions they desire. One of the reasons these movements, particularly Black Lives Matter, are able to flourish is because they create a false narrative of outrage based on illogical predicates. It makes it somehow acceptable to BLM activists to loot a local liquor store as a “protest” for a police shooting. They are often so brainwashed by the “cause” that they cannot see the logical fallacy in their actions, nor the consequences of the lives they destroy in the process.

Again, we cannot reiterate enough that it doesn’t matter what the verdict is in the Chauvin trial. Every combination of guilty or innocent on the charges against him have been gamed out by the puppetmasters over BLM, Antifa, and other groups. They’re prepared to feed the press the narrative they want put forth, not in a press release or formal statement as much as with the tenor of editorials and slant on news reports. They don’t need to speak the narrative. They just need their operates in the press to pronounce it for them.

Law abiding citizens may wonder what the recourse may be. Is it hopeless? First and foremost, we must pray through it. Just as villains emerge in times like these, so too can heroes emerge. It seems to be happening less and less, which is why we must be prayerful about this circumstance in hopes of a reprieve.

Second, it’s most important for members of a community to defend their community. Law enforcement and National Guard will not be enough. We need to defend our lives and our property with whatever legal means are available to us. The best ally for the radicals in Antifa and BLM is the fearful citizen who is unwilling to act despite their capabilities. Some people cannot, but many who can have been unwilling to step up.

Third, we need to back the blue now more than ever. I’ve seen rumblings from many, particularly on the right, who have abandoned their support for law enforcement because of Covid-lockdown-related incidents. It’s understandable; I get mad at any law enforcement officers I see participating in the unconstitutional aspects of lockdown. Last week’s incidents in Burbank surrounding Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill were despicable and many in law enforcement were involved. But generally speaking, law enforcement officers desperately need our support in times like these. Their numbers are dwindling, making it even harder to do their jobs. We have to help them keep their hopes high by letting them know we appreciate them. We can lambast them over Covid-tyranny when those incidents arise, but in the defense of our property against Neo-Marxists and anarcho-communists, we’re on their side.

We must maintain our resolve despite the rage that’s mounting against us. BLM and Antifa want to burn down America and rebuild it in a Neo-Marxist image. We must stand strong against their threats.

