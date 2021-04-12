Share the truth















If you thought the Covid vaccines would help bring life back to normal in America, you obviously haven’t been watching Dr. Anthony Fauci. The flip-flopping “physician” has taken on so many contradictory positions over the last year, it’s practically impossible to keep up.

His latest contradiction starts with his calls for people to take one of the Covid vaccines in order to gain immunity. But he then says doing so does not mean people should be eating or drinking indoors.

“No, it’s still not okay for the simple reason that the level of infection, the dynamics of infection in the community are still really disturbingly high,” Fauci told Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC’s The Mehdi Hasan Show. “Like just yesterday, there were close to 80,000 new infections, and we’ve been hanging around 60,000, 70,000, 75,000.”

With the number of vaccinated Americans rising steadily every day, one would think infection levels would be dropping dramatically. If the vaccines worked, there would be no need for vaccinated people to continue to live in lockdown. But Fauci was clear, for once, in saying that the lockdowns must continue even for those who have been inoculated.

He also put the damper on those who think they can ditch the face diapers.

“So, if you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available to you, and if you are vaccinated, please remember that you still have to be careful and not get involved in crowded situations, particularly indoors where people are not wearing masks,” he stated. “And for the time being, until we show definitively that a person who’s vaccinated does not get this subclinical infection and can spread to others, you should also continue to wear a mask.”

Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about Fauci’s power over policy, especially as more doctors are coming forward calling out his claims. NOQ Report interview Dr. Andy Lazris, who said we’re suffering from “Faucism.” Fellow NOQ writer Jim Strout wondered if Fauci should be fired.

Maybe its me, but that comes off as a bit arrogant; as if his experience makes him the sole authority that can never be questioned. I do not fault his confidence. He certainly has the track record to be confident. However, to posture yourself as being beyond error is too much hubris. You can clearly see it, I think, in the feud Dr. Fauci has with Senator Rand Paul.

As Peter Navarro recently reminded, Fauci’s involvement with the Wuhan Virology Lab is unquestionable.

Fauci funded the Wuhan lab and authorized gain of function genetic engineering at Wuhan to make bat viruses more dangerous. If SARS-CoV-2 came from Wuhan Lab, Fauci is Father. US biologist Bret Weinstein s 90 per cent chance it leaked from the labhttps://t.co/SjM1arJ9xk — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) April 11, 2021

Allahpundit called out Fauci’s hypocrisy.

when you listen to fauci too much pic.twitter.com/VaBMh13blg — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 11, 2021

Craig Kelly noted that Fauci was clueless on why some states lifting restrictions hasn’t killed millions.

Masks come off in Texas, but no upsurge What a surprise! Fauci 'not sure' why … https://t.co/eiBzmMomlT — Craig Kelly MP (@CraigKellyMP) April 12, 2021

The longer this drags out, the more Fauci is going to have to contradict himself in order to maintain a fearmongering narrative. Some are waking up, which is why the authoritarians are doubling-down.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit