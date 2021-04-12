Share the truth















For years, when other governments persecuted their own citizens for violating the rights that Americans believed are given to us by God, such as our freedom of speech, religion or to peaceably assembly, we would point out the contrast because our Constitutional Rights and their tyrannical oppression. It was an easy point to make: America is the greatest nation on the face of the planet because of the simply fact that we protect more freedom than any other country in the world.

The beauty of America is that what unites us is not race, culture or religion. The unifying factor of our great country is the value of the individual due to the belief that we are created in God’s image. Because of this belief in the intrinsic value of human life that is given to us by God, we hold high individual liberty. We’ve done so since the founding of America.

Unfortunately today, that has all gone out the window. Practically speaking, Americans no longer have Constitutional Rights. In theory we do, but in reality, they’ve been stripped away from us in the name of safety.

Social Media has taken away our right to free speech and freedom of expression through censorship and deplatforming. Our government has stripped us of our right to peaceably assemble and worship God as we see fit by shutting down and limiting our churches. Joe Biden’s administration is taking away our right to bear arms through his recent Executive Actions enforcing gun control.

Despite what is written in the Constitution of the United States of America, we have no more rights. The government has stripped us of our liberty in the name of safety. And you know what the scary thing is? Millions upon millions of Americans are perfectly content giving it all away.

The only way we are going to get our rights back is for the American people to rise up and take them back. We must refuse to submit to unConstitutional mandates or laws. By definition, if a law is unconstitutional, it is illegal. Why would you submit to illegal behavior?

We need more pastors like Pastor Coates at GraceLife Church in Canada, who is refusing to shutdown his church, despite the government sending in 200 armed police officers to keep them from worshipping God. Or like Pastor Greg Locke in Tennessee who has refused to shutdown services since Day 1. Or like the owners of Tinhorn Flats in Burbank, CA who have refused to close their saloon throughout the “pandemic.”

There are plenty of examples of men and women standing up to the authoritarians that could care less about you or your family, but are simply on power trips. However, we need more to rise up. We need more businesses to refuse to enforce face masks or capacity limitations. We need more business owners to commit to not requiring a vaccine passport. We need more churches to fully open their services without restriction. This is the only way that we can take back our country. We must resist tyranny.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit