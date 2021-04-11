Share the truth















The topic of Q is quite the controversial one, indeed. To supporters of the Qanon movement, they see themselves as patriotic Americans who believe that Donald Trump is fighting to expose the Deep State, even to this day. To critics and even the everyday American, they are seen as a fringe and extremist conspiracy theory. Some would even refer to them as a dangerous cult.

Jitarth Jadeja has an interesting story of becoming immersed within the Qanon movement, coming to the realization that he doesn’t believe that it’s legit, and now has come out of it altogether and is sharing his experience in several different interviews, including most famously on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show.

One of the surprising aspects of his story is that he was not a Trump supporter initially, but a Bernie Sanders guy. As predicted back in 2016, many of the Bernie Bros transitioned over to Donald Trump after the Democrat primaries because of the commonalities in their messaging, as well as how Bernie was treated by the media and the establishment Democrats. They saw Trump as a flawed individual who was attempting to break apart the establishment crowd in Washington DC, which is also how they perceived Bernie.

I’m one of those guys that has become open to hearing out conspiracy theories. I think that the last four years has taught me that the mainstream media narratives are hogwash and are filled with fake news. So, naturally, the only way to get down to the truth is to do my own research, going to the source and challenging narratives, no matter what side of the aisle they come from.

When it comes to the Q movement, it’s clear that the mainstream media and the establishment crowd absolutely hates them. This leads me to ask the question: why? Are they seen as a threat to the Democrats and establishment Republicans? If so, is the threat because Q is real, or is it because they are hovering over the truth? Or are they simply so terrified of the American people refusing to submit to their tyrannical demands that they need to squash any uprising of free thinkers? It could be one, all or none of the above. That’s the interesting thing about conspiracy theories… they are simply theories about what is being done in secret.

I think we can all agree that something is going on behind the scenes that is being hidden from view. There’s a globalist cabal working together to overthrow our country. If you would’ve asked me five to ten years ago if this was the case, I would have laughed in your face. But this is 2021, and I’ve seen a lot over this past year alone that makes me question everything. That does not mean that I buy any conspiracy theory that comes my way, but it means that I don’t throw it out simply because it hasn’t been proven yet.

That’s what I would ask of you in regards to this conversation with Jitarth. Listen to his position, do your own research and figure out what you believe is true. If something has not be proven, that does not mean that it is disproven. However, we must also make sure that we are not acting like theories are proven simply because they haven’t been disproven. This takes intelligence and deep thought. But that’s the beauty of this show…

The only way to stretch your mind is to have these kinds of conversations, compare the information you are hearing with what you believe to be is true, re-evaluate your positions and decide whether you need to adjust your line of thinking or whether it reinforces your position. This is the life of a free-thinker… embrace it.

