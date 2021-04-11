Share the truth















We all saw what happened in the states last June after the death of George Floyd. Looting and riots broke out everywhere for weeks at a time. In some cases they continued for months, the fascists of “Antifa” besieging the Federal courthouse in Portland Oregon. Urban areas were looted and burned to where they resembled apocalyptic wastelands.

Now with the trial in that death, heavy security measures have been taken to properly secure the governmental property in Minneapolis. This makes perfect sense in light of what could happen as the result of the trial. After all, we were witness to rioting and looting throughout the country because of it.

Consider the words of an activist of the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization: “If George Floyd’s murderer is not sentenced, just know that all hell is gonna break loose. Don’t be surprised when buildings are on fire. Just sayin’.”

BLM is basically holding property hostage, and if the jurors fail to convict Chauvin, then they will destroy cities across the country. Additionally, Echols posted the warning in a video. Forget about their rioting and looting during the summer of 2020, BLM is acting like a terrorist group.

Those are the facts for those living in a logical reality where words mean what they used to mean. For the self-proclaimed ‘fact checkers’ of the national socialist media, that is no longer the case. For them, the time has seemingly frozen on the date January 6, 2021, and they still in Washington D.C. in their self-imposed version of the movie “Groundhog Day”.

The national socialist media has become the alternate reality media

According to the masters of facts of the ever-vaunted USA Today, it wasn’t those months of “mostly peaceful” arson, looting, rioting, and murder over the long hot summer, it was something else entirely.

You would think that days of mobs rampaging in the streets all over the country would stand out in their minds as something pretty egregious. Then you come across the image they placed at the top of the story and entitled it: ‘Jan. 6 changed everything’: Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing? and you roll your eyes so hard that you almost fall backward in your chair.

In some ways, it takes a certain level of chutzpah to compare a mostly peaceful event that took place for at most 4 hours to physically destructive rioting that occurred over several weeks and resulted in burned out and looted urban centers. But USA went ahead and took the plunge, blaming the necessary fortification of government property in Minneapolis on a singular event in Washington DC:

Sheaths of chain-link fencing topped by barbed wire is “not a pretty sight” in downtown Minneapolis, conceded Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson.

Around the courthouse, a large outer perimeter and a more restrictive inner core serve as the centerpiece of an elaborate effort to secure the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused in the murder of George Floyd.

If the scene looks familiar, it should.

The security plan known as Operation Safety Net, Hutchinson said, was drawn in part from law enforcement’s extraordinary show of force after the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol – including the swath of iron fencing and strategically placed armored vehicles.

It’s already been over 3 months since that event and in terms of the 24-hour news cycle, it’s ancient history. However, for some reason, the national socialist media has been unceasingly fixated on those 4 hours to no end. It’s almost as if time has stood still for them, and it will always be the afternoon of January 6.

Thus, it can only be that they are still reliving January 6th over and over again. With it being its own creation myth in explaining certain aspects of public activities.

No one STILL wants to say when it ended

It’s particularly amazing that after all of the energy the national socialist media has put into exploiting their version of the ‘Reichstag fire’, they have yet to delve into the subject of when it actually ended.

Despite a new exclusive article from the AP this purports to be a ‘timeline’ of the riot. One would expect the end of an event to be a critical data point given the nature of the article and that being 3 months ago, all the facts should be available.

Despite all of this, the facts of when it all ended are few and far between. In fact, conducting the same search “When did the Capitol riot end” essentially yields our original article on the subject with a few tangential mentions that were somehow included.

They’ve plumbed the depths of every other aspect of that relatively short time on one afternoon 3 months ago. What else do they have to investigate? Perhaps they could ‘fact check’ each other and show how they fake the news regularly, but that would ruin the show.

The bottom line: A divided nation of two realities

We realized that the nation’s socialist left had an issue with reality in that a few weeks ago, someone posted some images of burned-out urban centers in regards to Jan 6, and leftists claimed they were faked somehow. This was perplexing to say the least, given all the video and news accounts.

Now with these stories and the constant obsession with one singularly small event, the divided distortion is beyond comprehension. The left of course has a political motivation for their mangling of reality, but this is beyond the pale and these are the same people who claim to be the ultimate arbiters of what is factual.

This is just one more example of how the left has moved away from the rest of us. They are seceding from the states in a hundred different ways, beginning with their rejection of the basic values of liberty and individual human rights. They no longer care if the country succeeds and it could be argued they want to destroy it. Their obsession with their divisive reality proves this to be the case.

