When GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was fenced off on Wednesday for violating Covid rules, it was assumed there would be protesters coming out on the first Sunday since the closure. Knowing this, the Canadian government took no chances. They sent over 200 officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to “guard” the church from… something.

200 cops for a church!!!! pic.twitter.com/Go0pqbpiRa — Real Canuck News 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@RealCanuckNews) April 11, 2021

Two layers of fencing were already erected by the government to prevent entry following repeated violations of Covid rules. The church was raided on Wednesday, prompting conservative and Christian media reports. Mainstream media in both Canada and the United States largely ignored the plight of church leadership and their members.

I count thirteen vehicles as part of this police raid on a church. They’re erecting steel fences around it. Like China does when they uncover an illegal “house church”. Except this is in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The same church whose pastor was thrown in prison for 35 days. pic.twitter.com/qJlnHHGGdV — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 7, 2021

According to Alberta Health Services, the church was closed after repeated violations of their rules designed to protect people against Covid-19. But as many have pointed out, areas where there are stricter lockdowns have seen no benefits in efforts to prevent the disease from spreading.

Today, April 7, 2021, Alberta Health Services (AHS) physically closed GraceLife Church (GLC) and has prevented access to the building until GLC can demonstrate the ability to comply with Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health’s (CMOH) restrictions.

For several months, AHS has attempted to work collaboratively with GLC to address the ongoing public health concerns at the site. Steps taken prior to physically closing the site include:

An order issued by AHS on December 17th, 2020, requiring GLC to comply with CMOH restrictions. A Court of Queen’s Bench Order obtained on January 21st, 2021, requiring GLC to comply with the previous order. A Closure Order issued on January 29th, 2021, requiring closure until compliance with the restrictions was attained. On March 27, 2021, AHS sent a letter to Pastor Coates providing him with information on the continued spread of COVID-19. Last week, AHS invited Pastor Coates to meet virtually to discuss the risks presented by COVID-19, however the church has not provided any dates to meet.



A crowd gathered early Sunday morning with reports ranging from 200-500. But the mammoth law enforcement presence was a show of force intended to intimidate anyone who thought to try to enter the church.

This is what the crowd at #GraceLife looks like now pic.twitter.com/esiIdxCGgW — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

Undaunted, some of the protesters took to the fence to dismantle it.

The fence is coming down pic.twitter.com/gFCroOuhin — Laura Krause (@LauraKrauseNews) April 11, 2021

Other protesters called for their allies to stop taking down the fence, leaving it as a symbol of the persecution they were experiencing at the hands of tyrannical government and overly ambitious law enforcement. At one point, the crowd started chanting “leave the fence” just as law enforcement rushed over.

The Covid police state is rearing its ugly head in Canada, the United States, and most other nations around the world. It seems that churches are being targeted regularly. To date, no strip clubs have been raided and fenced off for Covid violations.

