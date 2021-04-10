Share the truth















Well over half of the U.S. Marines at one particular base have declined to take the Covid vaccine. This is a sharp difference from the 40% average we’re seeing among all Marines.

At Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the rate of soldiers declining to take the Covid vaccine is striking. Out of 26,400 who have been offered the vaccine so far, 15,100 have opted out.

For the record, I will not be taking the vaccine. This is important to understand because I will be quoting an article from CNN which portrays the Marines declining the vaccine as somehow backwards. I do not feel they are backwards. They are doing the right thing and setting a proper example.

According to CNN:

The declination rate at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, one of the prominent Marine Corps bases, was far higher, at 57%, according to another set of data provided to CNN. Of 26,400 Marines who have been offered vaccinations, 15,100 have chosen not to receive them, a number that includes both II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installation East — Camp Lejeune. Another 11,500 active-duty Marines are scheduled to be offered the vaccines.

“We fully understand that widespread acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine provides us with the best means to defeat the pandemic. The key to addressing the pandemic is building vaccine confidence,” Marine Corps spokeswoman Col. Kelly Frushour told CNN in a statement.

Frushour said there are a number of potential reasons a Marine may choose not to receive a vaccine, including allowing others to receive it first, waiting until it becomes mandatory, getting it through other channels or being allergic to the vaccine.

Any FDA-approved vaccine the Pentagon deems necessary cannot be declined by active duty servicemembers. The three Covid-19 vaccines are not FDA-approved. Instead, they are being distributed under an emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration. As experimental drugs, the Pentagon cannot require them.

And as Dilbert creator Scott Adams pointed out, they shouldn’t be.

While the CNN story does its best to paint these Marines as paranoid, there are serious concerns emerging about the vaccines. Some say they aren’t even vaccines at all. But mainstream media’s supporting role in the vaccination agenda has prompted them to bury stories that will raise alarm bells among the populace. The latest example may be DMX with a report that the rapper’s death may have been caused by the Covid vaccine he had taken days before his heart attack.

This isn’t the first time the base has been in the news for health reason. In 2013, a CDC study concluded that the tap water at the based contributed to birth defects and child cancer. According to CBS News:

A long-awaited study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a link between tainted tap water at a U.S. Marine Corps base in North Carolina and increased risk of serious birth defects and childhood cancers.

The study released late Thursday by the CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry is based on a small sample size and cannot prove exposure to the chemicals caused individual illnesses. It surveyed the parents of 12,598 children born at Camp Lejeune between 1968 and 1985, the year most contaminated drinking water wells were closed.

Americans have the right to determine what is put into their bodies. U.S. soldiers can only be compelled to take vaccines that are FDA-approved, so for now they may decline to take it like the rest of us.

