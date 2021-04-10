Share the truth















The Aspen Institute Commission on Information (AICI) has been tasked with launching an effort to eliminate “misinformation” and “disinformation” from the internet, and none other than billionaire eugenicists Bill Gates and George Soros are funding the operation.

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

According to reports, numerous key personalities from media, business and government are also on board with the project, which aims to stop all questioning of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” fraudulent elections, and other potential show-stoppers to the globalist agenda.

Katie Couric, a fake news icon, is a co-chair of AICI, as is Rashad Robinson, the CEO of the far-left activist group Color of Change. Couric recently suggested during an interview with HBO host Bill Maher that “we” should “deprogram” people who were involved with President Donald Trump’s “cult,” while Robinson has been a loud voice in efforts to defund the police.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs also co-chairs AICI. As you may recall, Krebs declared the 2020 election to be “the most secure in history,” a comment that was quickly met with criticism from senior Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

Between 2003 and 2020, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has dumped upwards of $105 million into AICI. The Foundation to Promote Open Society and the Open Society Institute, both run by Soros, have together contributed more than $3 million to AICI, according to Foundation Directory Online data.

Don’t question experimental “vaccines” and don’t support Donald Trump, say the globalists

Joseph Vasquez of NewsBusters identified other questionable members of AICI that also deserve a mention. Estranged liberal Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is listed, as is Quadrivium Foundation co-founder and president Kathryn Murdoch, the climate activist wife of former Fox News heir and fellow eco-activist James Murdoch.

“Quadrivium was listed as a funder behind a leftist organization called Democracy Works,” Vasquez further explains. “Democracy Works was used to formulate Facebook and Google’s 2020 election strategy.”

Another member of AICI is former Republican Congressman Will Hurd of Texas, a vehement anti-Trump politician.

The obvious goal of AICI’s speech policing plans is to prevent the rise of another populist candidate like Trump who might steer the sheep away from the deep state’s globalist agenda. AICI also wants to stamp out all talk about Chinese virus injections killing people, or the plandemic itself being a sham.

“To prevent total liberal hegemony, America First must build competing institutions and prop up talented individuals who can challenge the oligarchs’ grand designs,” suggests Jose Nino, writing for Big League Politics.

“Otherwise, an ineffective response will guarantee a complete consolidation of the liberal regime.”

The hilarity of Bill Gates and George Soros claiming to care about protecting the truth against lies did not go unnoticed. Many independent news readers were quick to point out the hypocrisy of these two claiming to be trustworthy sources of guidance on what is true and what is false.

“‘Policing disinformation?’ Is that some kind of joke?” asked one commenter. “Coming from Soros and Gates, it ought to be named ‘creating disinformation.’”

Others noted that instead of advocating for truth, Gates and Soros will actually be promoting “hate and division” under the guise of filtering out alleged “deception” on the internet.

“Are these creeps kidding?” asked another commenter. “THEM fact checking for ‘disinformation?’ That’s like putting a rapist in charge of couples counseling.”

A real zinger came from someone named Phil Cameron who jokingly asked:

“What are they going to call it, Snopes?”

It is encouraging to see many folks waking up to the sham that is these globalist billionaires. Hopefully this awakening continues to spread.

More related news about the anti-free speech agenda of Bill Gates, George Soros, and other far-left goons can be found at Censorship.news.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

