What happens when the World Economic Forum brings together the world’s top globalist powerbrokers from government and business and asks them to try to solve some of the problems they see in the world? If you answered, “Nothing good,” you’re on the right track. But things in recent years have accelerated and taken much darker turns. They’re no longer meeting in dark rooms with armed guards to discuss how to dominate the world’s population. Today, they do it out in the open.

Case-in-point: The World Economic Forum Global Technology Governance Summit 2021, an event where more than 40 governments and 150 companies meet to ensure “the responsible design and deployment of emerging technologies.” The world’s most prolific video host was represented by its top dog. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki spoke and delivered as draconian of a proposal as we’ve seen in public view.

“With COVID-19, with a number of different types of misinformation, it would be hard for governments all around the world to all pass different regulations about that and have compliance,” Wojcicki said. “So, there’s this category of content that I would say is content that is technically legal but could be harmful and that’s where we’ve put a lot of time to try to make sure we’ve put the right policies in place.”

By “right policies,” what she means is how to censor anything that does not abide by narratives approved by the globalist elites. They have many agendas, including The Great Reset, and nothing will be allowed to stand in their way in any areas which they control. Big Tech is one such area and YouTube is among the most totalitarian with what is and is not allowed on their government-protected “platform.”

We’ve seen (and at NOQ Report, personally experienced) multiple examples of direct censorship of content that should be considered important for public discourse. From climate change to voter fraud to the efficacy of lockdowns, content is removed from their “platform” by the hour. But there’s one topic that is especially grotesque to their algorithms and human censors. If anyone dares to breath a skeptical word about the experimental injections that have not been approved by the FDA, better known as Covid vaccines, then that person or group is anathema and must be fully purged from YouTube.

But Wolcicki doesn’t want to be alone in this. She is calling for a globalist cabal to handle censoring the deplorables who have the gall to question what their superiors put forth as unimpeachable truth.

“I’m very supportive of coming up with organizations that can be global, that can span industry as well as governments, have experts and come up with the ways for us to better manage some of these tough questions and so I’m looking forward to more collaboration in the future and hopefully setting up more organizations like these that can help us address some of the toughest issues that we face,” she said.

Wolcicki used the GIFCT (Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism) as her shining example of cooperation by companies and governments to aid in censorship. As Reclaim the Net noted:

To give some context to the implications of private companies censoring content that they deem to be “technically legal but could be harmful,” YouTube has deleted more than 800,000 videos for violating its far-reaching COVID-19 misinformation rules.

Global coalitions such as GIFCT (the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism) amplify this mass unaccountable censorship of legal content by allowing multiple tech platforms to coordinate and automate their censorship efforts.

Daphne Keller, director of the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford’s Cyber Policy Center, has noted that hashes of content get added to GIFCT’s database because “they violate a platform’s TOS” and that the underlying images or videos “don’t necessarily violate any law, or may violate some countries’ laws but not others.”

Once these hashes have been added to GIFCT’s database, member companies can automatically detect and block the underlying content.

Not only does GIFCT facilitate this coordinated censorship but according to more than 15 human rights and digital rights organizations, GIFCT members’ efforts to block or limit content that they deem to be “terrorist and violent extremist” content have resulted in “the removal of content opposing terrorism, as well as satire, media reports, and other content that constitutes legitimate free speech under international law.”

One does not have to be a free speech absolutist to understand the threats inherent with any globalist cabal dedicated to disallowing legal content they consider to be potentially harmful. What if, as many have speculated, the Covid “vaccines” are dangerous? There is plenty of evidence backing claims that they do great harm. There is also a bit of credible speculation that the harm they do will be amplified by future strains of Covid-19 or other coronaviruses. Considering there is no consensus on the efficacy and safety of these experimental injections, why would YouTube and other Big Tech “platforms” be so adamant about stopping the spread of what they deem to be misinformation?

Those who occasionally wear tinfoil hats—and I’ve had mine at the ready more often lately than in the past—will say that it’s all part of the plan(s) to reduce the population and establish an insurmountable world order in which the elite are fully in charge and the people are merely subjects of the oligarchs. When the oligarchs include the so-called “arbiters of truth” in Big Tech, academia, and mainstream media, it’s easy to see why our tinfoil hats are getting worn down.

It’s hard to know which is worse: That the globalist elites believe they must control our thoughts to keep their agendas intact or that they no longer care who knows about it. We’re living in troubled times, folks.

Here’s the video. Of course it’s hosted on YouTube.

