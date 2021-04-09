Share the truth















It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the authoritarian socialist left would favor force instead of freedom to get people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. After all, that is the mindset of the left, they know better, they know how to run your life. Thus, they can rationalize to themselves that they should be able to parcel out freedoms to people as rewards for good behavior.

It’s also fascinating when they mistakenly utter the quiet part out loud, giving us a glimpse into their thought processes. As the except on the video makes clear, this has nothing to do with the virus and everything to do with leftist desires for fascistic power and control over society:

CNN’s medical expert says the government should restrict freedoms only to those who are vaccinated and penalize those who aren’t. The CDC says people who’ve gotten the jab can travel – but they still shouldn’t. The Biden administration is telling Americans to wear face masks and socially distance even if they’ve been fully immunized while cramming thousands of untested illegal aliens into stadiums that have been closed to the public, and educating them with taxpayer-funded teachers whose public school classrooms are still empty.

And we’re all supposed to go along with this like this still has anything at all to do with a virus. It doesn’t. It’s about power, freedom, and a government that thinks they give you your rights. And that they can take them away.

That, my friends. That is fascism. And we’re playing a dangerous game with it.

Two types of people: those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.

One of our favorite quotes is a perfect summation of politics and governmental power. Setting forth the dividing line between the political Left and political Right:

“Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.” Robert A. Heinlein

Many – mostly leftists – like to play childish games of deception with the set up of the political spectrum, starting with never defining the metric in determining the political Left and the political Right. Often the implication of the opposite ends is that they are loosely defined as ‘whomever I don’t like’.

Even worse is that they will assert that the spectrum turns around on itself or that it has several axes. These are all primarily designed to deceive in softening the authoritarianism of the left. The idea is that somehow, someway, this exists at both ends. The problem is that logic and factual realities as well as that quote destroys that leftist mythology.

Fascism is leftist authoritarianism in governmental or private entity form.

There is the pernicious mythology that that business and corporations are somehow automatically “right-wing”. There really is no logical explanation for this to be true, in fact, if you look at one of the best descriptions of socialism you will notice that it could easily include corporate interests as those of governmental elites:

Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

Then there is the fact that we have the nation’s socialist media and others clearly on the side of the authoritarian socialist left. Add to the current behavior in backing up the left in certain matters such as the Georgia voter law, and it should be clear that there is nothing to this myth.

Down through the years, leftists have exploited this mythology to falsely portray fascistic governments as ‘right-wing’ despite the myriad commonalities between authoritarian regimes. Leftists perpetuate this lie in order to confuse the issue and try to ‘balance out’ the political spectrum. But it should be obvious that all of it belongs on the left.

The bottom line – the authoritarian left can’t get over its COVID control fetish.

The coming week will see everyone eligible for the vaccinations, so as time goes on more people will be immunized to the point that we will reach herd immunity. At that point, there should be no more rationale for the authoritarians to force people to wear virus spreaders, aside from making people ‘feel better’.

But they still will persist in trying to maintain the fear, because as more people drop their masks it will have a snowball effect. Soon enough, a smaller and smaller minority will be wearing, and even they will grow tired of the pretense. Once the virus spreaders are gone, the rest of the fear regime will fall apart and we will return to normal. For most people, that will be a welcome change. For the authoritarian 8%, they will view it as a loss of control they never wanted to lose.

