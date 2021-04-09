Share the truth















Fake news is getting worse by the day, as we see that only the Left can be “offended” and “bullied,” while all people and entities to the Right, even slightly, are now labeled as the “Extreme Right,” “Fascists,” and “Domestic Terrorists.” Anyone opposed to toxic food (GMOs), dirty vaccines (all of them), and Americanized Communism (the entire Left, Liberals, Globalists, and everyone brainwashed by MSM), are now vilified in the press by shills, hucksters, hacks and charlatans.

Article by S.D. Wells from Natural News.

Mass media journalism is focused solely on searching out anyone who supports the Constitution, human rights, and self-defense, and attacking them as extremists who must be banned, censored, content-regulated and soon–jailed.

CNN features “media reporters” who have all sold their soul to Satan and regurgitate and spew the Left’s poisonous venom

CNN‘s circus of circle-jerks and so-called “media reporters” include at the helm one Brian “Shill Master” Stelter, who wears the SS badge of “Chief Media Correspondent” while hosting the program better known as Unreliable Sources. Remember back during the Mueller hoax investigation, Stelter the shill was at the helm of lying about credible sources and purposely misled the CNN audience.

It was a massive, ethical scandal that CNN labeled “bombshell” news, and all the other fake news outlets sourced each other like a big circle jerk. That’s all Stelter ever seems to have, besides “anonymous” sources which means he just sat in a closet with a smart device and made things up out of thin air.

Meet Oliver “Miss Information” Darcy, Senior Fake News Reporter for CNN, the Counterfeit News Network

Here we go with another worthless, lie-through-your-teeth-to-get-a-paycheck shill, Oliver Darcy at the Counterfeit News Network. This corporate Leftist huckster is tasked with covering the intersection of media and politics, which is now a blended up concoction of Communism and Population Reductionism.

Darcy’s main job on his “beat” is to spread misinformation by finding truth media and trying to discredit it. That’s why his background as deputy managing editor at The Blaze comes in handy – lots of experience slinging dirt and fabricated news. It’s all tattle tale censorship where the shills lie and lie and try to get all the truth-tellers banned and censored. The libtards want every person who voted for Trump to lose their home, job, children and right to free speech and press. That brings us to the shills at NBC (Nothing But Cowards) news network.

NBC’s “disinformation space unit” – where facts don’t matter, only readership for advertising revenue

Riding his tricycle on the amateur “beat” is one Ben Collins, the hokiest “disinformation” reporter around. This MSNBC and NBC hack and charlatan will say and write anything for a paycheck, as facts simply do not matter at all. Everything Ben “Sham-master” Collins writes focuses on building an audience based on conspiracies about conspiracies. It’s a boondoggle wrapped in a labyrinth of fake news and total lack of journalistic integrity, but hey, that’s NBC. You get what you go in for. That brings us to the ultimate librarian shill who’s going nowhere faster than anyone ever recorded. Introducing Brandy Zadrozny.

NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny – The Leftist librarian extremist and the worst character ‘assassin’ ever hired

There are no better words to describe this sellout shill than predictable. Zadrozny is tasked by NBC to try to obliterate the reputation of anyone who exposes the farce of the Covid Plandemic and the dangers of the dirty vaccine series that’s being shoved down America’s throat. Zadrozny loves everything GMO also, as she believes that eating chemical pesticides is the best thing for humans on Earth. The ignorance is blinding.

And then there are the scavengers, the bottom-feeders, and the bugs that scatter when the lights come on. These creatures of journalism are known as the tech reporters of the New York Times. As of late, they’ve been referred to as the tattletale misfits, but they’re a little more like the three stooges, banging their heads into each others’ to try to figure out how to write anything that means anything, and to no avail.

There’s Mike Isaac, Sheera Frenkel, and of course, Kevin Roose, all trolling the depths of chat rooms and sophomoric bulletin boards (Reddit threads) to find anything their pea brains consider offensive (to gender-bending liberal snowflakes that’s just about everything).

The new age mass media presstitutes want everyone to get ranked on social media and lose their Constitutional rights and inherent rights as a human being if anyone disagrees ever with the MSM narrative on anything and everything. In unison they all demand that Big Tech censor every person, company and news outlet who doesn’t kowtow to Communist China running America like the Black Mirror. Have a look:

The 3 Stooges (who think they’re journalists) at the New York Times

The three stooges at NYT will dox you, lie about you, badmouth you, and rip you to shreds with misinformation, all while claiming it’s their job to seek out misinformation and expose it. Isaac, Frenkel and Roose are the epitome of sellout journalism with the goal to control all speech and annihilate freedom of speech and press. They beg Apple on MSNBC to shame and censor their own enemies that they’ve created by trying to ruin people’s lives and livelihoods, just because they don’t like opinions different than their own and those of their media overlords.

They’re the speech police without a badge, or a gun, or any justification in a legal or ethical sense. When they get caught lying, their fake news outfit doesn’t apologize or retract anything ever. All that happens is they print some tiny one-liner at the bottom of some shill-loser’s psycho-babble blog, so they can say they made a “correction.”

Tune your internet dial to FakeScience.news for updates on shills and charlatans writing fake news about real news so America will stay dumb and confused under the new communist regime.

