Share the truth















HAVE YOU EVEN ASKED YOURSELF THAT QUESTION?

One of the things that distinguish human beings from the animal kingdom is that we have the capability of acting on other than mere instinct. Your household pet will react to stimuli but it will not proactively consider the reason for its own existence. “Why am I a hamster rather than a goldfish?”

Of course, some of us humans never really stop to consider why we’re here either or whether there is a purpose for our existence. The chair in which you’re sitting has no awareness of its own existence whereas your puppy or kitty cat does. But there is yet a higher level of awareness among people. At least, there should be.

I propose that we consider together some words that, if they’re not already in your vocabulary, you may want to include sooner rather than later.

INTROSPECTION

“Contemplation of one’s own thoughts, feelings, and sensations; self-examination.”

“The act of looking inward; a view of the inside or interior; specifically, the act of directly observing the states and processes of one’s own mind; examination of one’s own thoughts or feelings.”

Do you just do whatever feels right or comes naturally? Do you think only about the what or also about the why? Is your daily agenda determined by rote and reflex or by a careful consideration of priorities?

CIRCUMSPECTION

“Attention to all the facts and circumstances of a case, and to natural or probable consequences, with a view to ascertain the correct or safe course of conduct or to avoid undesirable results; watchfulness; wariness; caution”

“Synonyms: Vigilance, thoughtfulness, forecast, deliberation”

Are you just reactive or are you proactive? Do you take into consideration possible consequences and therefore plan and anticipate accordingly? Are you impulsive or do you take time to make careful wise decisions?

MICROCOSM

“A small, representative system having analogies to a larger system in constitution, configuration, or development.”

“A little world or cosmos; the world in miniature; something representing or assumed to represent the principle of universality: often applied to man regarded as an epitome, physically and morally, of the universe or great world (the macrocosm).”

In other words, do you calculate only what benefits you personally, or perhaps at least extend that for your immediate family, or do you really think about how you fit into a much bigger picture of human existence on this planet?

MEGALOMANIA

“A psychopathological condition characterized by delusional fantasies of wealth, power, or omnipotence.”

“An obsession with grandiose or extravagant things or actions.”

“A form of insane delusion the subjects of which imagine themselves to be very great, exalted, or powerful personages; the delusion of grandeur.”

I want to take a moment here to clearly state that we are not talking about becoming megalomaniacs. We have far too many of those in our world today already. Rather, we are talking about determining how we can make the fact that we have been here worthwhile, not only to ourselves, but also to others.

FAME

“The state of being widely known, recognized, or of great popular interest.”

“Public estimation; reputation.”

Again, a disclaimer that we are not talking about embarking on an ego trip. Such a journey invariably winds up in an unintended destination. You have only to look at how many famous people have committed suicide or at least destroyed their lives with drugs to realize how elusive is that mirage.

INFAMY

“Very bad reputation; notoriety.”

“The condition of being infamous; disgrace.”

“An evil or criminal act that is publicly known.”

I was going to say that infamy is the flip side of fame, but that really isn’t true. Both have exactly the same motivation, which is public recognition and acclaim. The only difference is that one resorts to Illegal measures to achieve the same 15 minutes in the spotlight. If you are spectacular enough and do enough harm, your name might even outlast your mortal body. In truth, many people, whether famous or infamous, are notoriously shallow.

INFINITY

“Unbounded space, time, or quantity.”

Without bounds or limits. This is where we start thinking beyond that which we experience through our five senses, but the journey has just begun.

FINITE

“Existing, persisting, or enduring for a limited time only; impermanent.”

This is where we start looking at whether we are merely carnal beings or whether there is more to life than that. This physical body will not endure forever, but is there something that is the real me or you that will continue beyond the grave?

ETERNITY

“Time without beginning or end; infinite time.”

Are we beginning to see how these concepts come together? Eternity has more to do with the concept of time or lack thereof. The universe is also infinite in its expanse.

Time is relative. On Earth, our perception of time relates to how this planet revolves around the sun and rotates on its own axis. Physical science and meteorology are very complex subjects which we will not delve into.

The point here is though that if you were an astronaut on a journey to Mars, time would not pass for you in the same way that it does here on this third planet from the sun. Theoretically at least, even the aging process would be impacted.

CELEBRITY

“One who is widely known and of great popular interest.”

“Fame or popular renown.”

“The condition of being celebrated; fame; renown; distinction: as, the celebrity of George Washington”

Celebrities are more than just movie stars or government figures. They are persons in history who stand out from their contemporaries. Sometimes this is good, sometimes not.

The reason for backtracking a bit here is to consider how celebrity fades when we consider it in light of eternity. Fame and fortune are fleeting indeed.

EXTERNAL

“Relating to, existing on, or connected with the outside or an outer part; exterior.”

“Suitable for application to the outside.”

“Existing independently of the mind.”

It’s this last part of the definition that we should focus on now. Is reality objective or is it merely subjective? When I was much younger, I was once naïve enough to think that if everybody sat down at the table together, they could reach a consensus every time. But it doesn’t matter how many summits the President of the United States has with the leaders of North Korea, Iran or China. Even successive POTUS’s disagree with one another and will never overcome that obstacle.

So, any individual mind of any individual human being is not reliable as the ultimate arbiter of reality, of truth and fiction. There are external factors which come very much into play.

INTERNAL

“Of, relating to, or located within the limits or surface; inner.”

“Residing in or dependent on essential nature; intrinsic.”

“Located, acting, or effective within the body.”

Now is not the time to go into a detailed analysis of the distinction between the mind and the brain. The brain is flesh and blood whereas the mind is that immaterial essence of our individuality and unique identity. The mind does not exist independently of the brain and brain damage absolutely impairs or prohibits conscious thought. But whether there is a self-awareness of a person in a coma is another matter.

Suffice it here in this context today to say that there are internal factors that determine who we are and what we do. The better we understand them, the better we will function.

ASTRONOMICAL

“Of enormous magnitude; immense.”

Because the infinite expanse of the universe goes beyond our experiential comprehension, astronomy is a science which can literally boggle the mind. I suppose if you grew up on one of the small atolls in the Pacific that was only a strip of land surrounded by oceans extending beyond the distant horizons, and you found yourself teleported into the midst of West Texas, you would be overwhelmed. Likewise, our experience on Earth does not adequately prepare us for all that exists beyond this mortal sphere.

I’m just trying to help us move beyond what we experience in our daily lives and understand that there is so much more. This is where we need to open our minds.

COSMIC

“Of or relating to the regions of the universe distinct from Earth.”

“Infinitely or inconceivably extended; vast.”

The key word in that definition is inconceivably. I’m not a Psychology major but I do remember studying about electronic impulses passing between the synapses in the brain that cause us to recognize something we encounter in terms of that which is already familiar. So, what happens when we encounter something that is not familiar, for which we have absolutely zero frame of reference?

If a blind man touches an elephant’s trunk, it might feel like a hose. If he touches an elephant’s leg, it might remind him of a tree. But neither the trunk nor the leg is the totality of the elephant. Which he perceives may depend upon which part of the elephant he encounters.

COSMOS

“The universe regarded as an orderly, harmonious whole.”

“Harmony and order as distinct from chaos.”

Is there order in life or not? Is the intricate design of the snowflake by accident or was it created intentionally by a Higher Being? For everything to hold together, they must be in harmony. There at times will be anarchy in the affairs of mankind, but there is never anarchy in the composition and status of the natural world.

CHAOS

“A condition or place of great disorder or confusion.”

“A disorderly mass; a jumble.”

If that’s what the universe was, it would have long ago disintegrated. To fully understand ourselves, we must comprehend how our existence is part of and compliments the totality of all that is.

SYNERGY

“The interaction of two or more agents or forces so that their combined effect is greater than the sum of their individual effects.”

“Cooperative interaction among groups, especially among the acquired subsidiaries or merged parts of a corporation, that creates an enhanced combined effect.”

“An instance of either such interaction.”

The whole is more than the sum of its parts. An elephant is more than just a trunk or legs as we were previously discussing. It’s more than its big floppy ears or its tusks. It’s all those things but only when all those things exist together.

SIGNIFICANT

“Having or expressing a meaning.”

“Having or expressing a covert or nonverbal meaning; suggestive.”

What is the meaning of life? I don’t propose to answer that in one article. But it’s a question you need to answer for yourself. Are you an accident or is there a purpose for your being in this world?

MUNDANE

“Of, relating to, or typical of this world; secular.”

“Relating to, characteristic of, or concerned with commonplaces; ordinary.”

“Belonging to this world; worldly; terrestrial; earthly”

If we are but flesh and blood and bones, then life can never become anything other than mundane, whether or not we obtain that fleeting celebrity or fame. In the end, it would all amount to nothing. Why do anything or accomplish anything if it will all fade Into nothingness?

EXTRAORDINARY

“Beyond what is ordinary or usual.”

“Highly exceptional; remarkable.”

It’s a lot more than just talent or the ability to do something in an exceptional manner. In fact, being extraordinary is more a state of being than it is a series of actions. I couldn’t paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel as did Michelangelo. Neither could most of you. But you can still be extraordinary. It’s who you are, not what you do. Will others even notice your passing? We all live in overlapping circles of influence with our families, our communities, our workplace and, for some, even in the public arena.

Perhaps we should think more than just what we’re going to have for breakfast and lunch or what we’re going to watch on television tonight. Did I live today or did I just exist?

TRANSCEND

“To pass beyond the limits of (a category or conception, for instance).”

“To be greater than, as in quality or intensity; surpass.”

“To exist above and independent of (material experience or the universe).”

It is in this last sense that we need to focus our energies. Am I just one of 330 million people in the United States of America? Or X number of people in X country? Was I supposed to be more than just a statistic? Maybe not so much was I supposed to be, but do I want to be?

EPHEMERAL

“Lasting for a markedly brief time.”

“Having a short lifespan.”

Age does not bring wisdom. There are an abundance of old fools in the world. There are also a treasure of youthful prodigies. We should all respect and honor our elders and our ancestors. But the value of our life is not counted by the number of our years.

TRANSIENT

“Passing with time; transitory.”

“Remaining in a place only a brief time.”

“Decaying with time, especially as a simple exponential function of time.”

One of the tragedies of present-day America is that we have lost not only our sense of history, but also our sense of permanence. Transients are people who move from place to place frequently. But the majority of Americans have lost their grounding in their roots. Without roots, even a tall oak will be felled by a violent storm.

This is not to say we must remain in the place where we were born. If we do, there is much value in that. But our roots are not just in the soil. They are in the constitution of America, and I mean that with a small C as well as a capital C. It is we who constitute the American public. We live not only for ourselves, but for posterity. Or, at least we should.

MILIEU

“An environment or a setting.”

Our milieu is on various levels. We live in a specific neighborhood. We associate ourselves with various types of people, some by choice and some by necessity. But, truly no man is an island unto himself. Unless you are a hermit or a recluse, you recognize the need to live with and among others.

ENVIRONMENT

“The circumstances, objects, or conditions by which one is surrounded.”

In this sense, we’re not just talking about environmental issues or ecology. There are social environments as well as natural environments. Most of us have some choice of both. Each should be nurtured and protected.

CONTEXT

“The part of a text or statement that surrounds a particular word or passage and determines its meaning.”

“The circumstances in which an event occurs; a setting.”

“To knit together; connect.”

Behavior that is appropriate in one context is verboten in another. That applies to attire as well. We should be the same person wherever we go but we should respect the sensibilities of our fellow citizens. What we do in our own home is one thing. What we do in the workplace may be another. We also should know how to respect the sanctity of a place of worship, for instance, be it our own or that of our neighbors.

SYNTHESIS

“The combining of separate elements or substances to form a coherent whole.”

“The complex whole so formed.”

We take the various elements of our life and weave them into one fabric. The key word in the definition is coherent. They must be cohesive as well. They must be logically assembled and not fall apart at the seams.

RELEVANT

“Having a bearing on or connection with the matter at hand.”

“Meaningful or purposeful in current society or culture.”

Sports, games and other pastimes are important to maintain our mental as well as physical well-being. But if we live or die just for the results or the outcome of any athletic contest, we really have missed out on something much, much bigger in life.

UNIQUE

“In mathematics, unambiguous and singly determinate.”

“Only; single.”

“Having no like or equal; unmatched; sole; unequaled; single in its kind or excellence”

It’s more than just our DNA. Genetically, there is no one else just like us. But it’s more than just that. There never has been, is not now and never will be another human being 100% like what we are. In some cases, that may be a good thing. We are who we are and we have both our heredity and our upbringing to thank for that. For better or for worse. But, our personal choices play very heavily into this ever-evolving or devolving product.

RANDOM

‘Having no specific pattern, purpose, or objective”

“Synonym: chance“

If what we do on a daily basis is strictly random, without forethought, design or purpose, we make ourselves extremely vulnerable to be victimized.

METAPHYSICS

“The branch of philosophy that deals with the first principles of things, including abstract concepts such as being, knowing, substance, cause, identity, time, and space.”

Hold that thought for a moment because we’re getting closer to our conclusion.

ETHICS

“The science of right conduct and character; the science which treats of the nature and grounds of moral obligation and of the rules which ought to determine conduct in accordance with this obligation; the doctrine of man’s duty in respect to himself and the rights of others.”

To be ethical, we must have a concept of right and wrong. To have a concept of right and wrong, we must recognize a standard of right versus wrong. If every man or woman is a law unto himself or herself, the result is anarchy and chaos and social disintegration. Does that sound all to eerily familiar as you hear the daily news stories?

First we have to accept that reality is not subjective. Girls do not have penises and boys do not have vaginas. If we can’t get beyond the immutability of gender, we have no place considering abstract concepts. If you still think a girl can be a boy or a boy can be a girl, I apologize for wasting so much of your time, but you can quit reading right now.

Those who claim to respect the right of others quite deliberately exclude conservatives and Christians. Psychosis is not a right. Psychosis is a disease. If you can’t tell boys and girls apart, we really have no common basis to agree on anything.

SOUL AND SPIRIT

Soul

“A part of humans regarded as immaterial, immortal, separable from the body at death, capable of moral judgment, and susceptible to happiness or misery in a future state.”

“This part of a human when disembodied after death.”

Spirit

“A force or principle believed to animate living beings.”

“A force or principle believed to animate humans and often to endure after departing from the body of a person at death”

In theology, the distinction between the soul and the spirit is that while both are the immaterial essence of our being, the soul relates to that essence while still in our mortal bodies and the spirit relates to our immortal existence thereafter. We will spend eternity somewhere and decisions that we make during our lifespan will be the determinative factor. That’s why this discussion isn’t just an exercise in theoretics.

FOREVER

Without end.

Our finite minds cannot truly comprehend the fact that time does not exist with God. Jesus said, before Abraham was I Am. I Am is a name and an attribute of God. He is the Self-Existent One, the Alpha and the Omega. Time as we experience it on Earth does not exist in eternity.

HISTORY

“The recital of facts written and given out for true.”

Note first that history is always written by the victor. Note also that history is a record of events that may or may not coincide with precisely what occurred. But since we were not there in 1776 at the time of the Declaration of Independence, the historical record is the best we have to go on. We need to be very concerned today that history is being erased and rewritten by those with ulterior motives.

If we want our part in the history of America in 2021 to be recorded accurately, we must prevail and emerge victorious. These are the kinds of issues that should occupy our thoughts. If you enjoyed the so-called March Madness, no biggie. But if you are devastated that your team didn’t win, you need to re-examine your priorities.

HUMAN NATURE

“Psychological and social qualities that characterize humankind.”

Technology progresses by leaps and bounds, but the evil that lies within the hearts of mankind is consistent throughout the ages. The authors of The Federalist Papers, who wrote to encourage Americans to ratify the U.S. Constitution, fully understood that the only legitimate fountain of power is the people, and that government must be restrained from abusing our rights. That was as true then as it is now. It is as true now as it was then. Are these the matters that motivate your daily activities?

TENDENCY

“Proneness to a particular kind of thought or action.”

No one is born as a blank slate. I don’t want to get into a discussion of Calvinism or predestination. But I don’t think you could take any individual and develop in him or her the same talents and abilities as any other individual randomly chosen or specifically chosen for that matter.

My wife is a fantastic singer and I cannot even hold a tune as much as I love music. It doesn’t matter how much I would study or train myself, I would never be able to develop that kind of musical ability. I simply wasn’t born with it. Not everybody is a wordsmith. We each need to use our God-given abilities and not fret over those which we lack.

My point here though is that we do have tendencies towards certain types of actions which are just proclivities. Be they urges or temptations to sin, we have a free choice to give in, or to resist the devil so he will flee from us through the grace of God.

MORTAL

“Susceptible to death by aging, sickness, injury, or wound”

A mortal wound is one that leads to death. We inhabit mortal bodies because they have an expiration date, known only to Almighty God. If we rented a cabin for a week, we wouldn’t go out and buy all new furniture and put in it because we would soon be leaving it to someone else. Think about that when you accumulate things and toys here in this life that you will inevitably leave behind.

ABSTRACT THINKING

“Abstract thinking is the ability to understand concepts that are real, such as freedom or vulnerability, but which are not directly tied to concrete physical objects and experiences.”

“Abstract thinking is the ability to absorb information from our senses and make connections to the wider world.”

“The growing ability to put [oneself] in other people’s shoes (to use an abstract-thinking metaphor), learning how to empathize. The exercise of empathy is considered an abstract thinking ability.”

“Abstract thinking is the ability to consider concepts beyond what we observe physically.”

I commend you for staying with me. It’s obvious that you are a serious thinker. This last category sums up all the others. I’m afraid that the capacity for abstract thinking is one of those things, like being able to sing, that either you are born with or you are not.

I have purposely avoided politics and partisanship in this article. But look around you and ask yourself how many of the people making the decisions in the United States of America today that affect all of our lives are really capable of such abstract thought.

As I continue reading The Federalist Papers, I am impressed that America was blessed from the outset to have men like James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay to analyze and articulate for their fellow citizens both the promise and the threat that lay ahead.

If you are capable of the serious abstract thought and the personal sacrifices that brought upon this continent a new nation, now is the time that America needs you to step forward and be heard. If not, there’s probably something on Netflix tonight.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit