New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has a challenger from the Republican side who has a chance to win, even in the progressive state. Congressman Lee Zeldin announced on Twitter that he’s running next year.

BREAKING: I’m running for Governor of NY in 2022. To save NY, #CuomosGottaGo! I’ll bring the kind of relentless, fighting spirit towards helping to save our state that Cuomo reserves for multi-million dollar self-congratulatory book deals, cover-ups, abuse & self-dealing.

Throughout US history, NY has led the way forward for our country. From Washington leading the Continental Army from Manhattan, to Lincoln’s Cooper Union speech, & the rebuilding of NYC after 9/11, the Empire State has been a beacon of hope, progress & patriotism for 250 yrs.

With 1-party Dem rule in NYC & Albany, the light that was a beacon of what America can be has gone dark. The NY once a magnet for the world’s best & brightest is now forcing its own to leave under the weight of crushing taxes, lost jobs, suffocating regulations, & rising crime.

At the helm of NY’s downfall is Andrew Cuomo, whose deadly nursing home order & cover-up is part of a long line of scandals, lies, & harassment. Cuomo has abused the power & trust granted to him & it’s time for him to immediately exit stage left.

I’m ready to go all in on this mission and bring New York back from the brink and return it to glory. For many, this feels like a last stand to save our state. Get involved, by visiting http://ZeldinforNewYork.Com and texting LEE to 484848. Losing is not an option! Donate TODAY to help us launch our campaign for Governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in the strongest way possible!

Depending on what happens with the various scandals Cuomo is embroiled in, it’s assumed that he will run again for a fourth term as he declared he would in 2019. Cuomo announced in May of 2019 that he would run in 2022. As Fox News noted:

While New York is a reliably blue state where Cuomo won reelection to a third term in 2018 by a massive 23-point margin, the governor has politically been severely wounded by dual scandals. Cuomo, who last year initially won national praise from Democrats and the media for his efforts battling the pandemic, is now facing possible impeachment as well as a growing chorus of calls from Republicans as well as Democrats to resign.

More than 135 state lawmakers and nearly the entire congressional delegation from New York – including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand – have urged Cuomo to step down.

Sara Carter reports:

Lawmakers across the board have called for Cuomo to resign after several women accused the governor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Cuomo has denied the accusations and is currently under investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

Cuomo is also under investigation for his administration’s handling of data about Covid-19 nursing home deaths.

Zeldin is the first major Republican candidate. Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has said he is “strongly considering” a run as well. Whatever it takes to give Cuomo and the Democrats the boot, we’re ready for a change.

