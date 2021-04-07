Share the truth















If one believes in theories regarding Covid-19 lockdowns and vaccine passports as ways to exert perpetual control over the population, then it’s easy to see why Naomi Wolf is being attacked so hard. The CEO of Daily Clout is a feminist and a progressive which gives her sway over many on the left. If she continues to use her influence to wake people up to the truth about the Covid agenda, the authoritarians will have to deal with some on the left on top of most on the right.

That makes her their enemy. As such, Facebook has done what it normally never does. They censored a progressive voice. She posted on Twitter, “Well, Facebook blocked my account with 130,000 followers, for no reason at all.”

For weeks, she has been a thorn in the side of radical leftists who have used coronavirus pandemic fearmongering to exert total control over the masses. Businesses and schools have been closed. Mask and social distancing mandates have been imposed. Citizens have been forced to depend on government more so than ever before as food bank lines continue to stretch for miles. All the while, there is a massive suppression campaign underway to prevent people from realizing that the highly contagious disease is relatively mild for the vast majority of people under the age of 65.

Looking at her Twitter account, we can see some of her stances clearly on display. She corrected an article from The Telegraph that said billionaire’s wealth has grown “despite” Covid-19. To Wolf, their wealth has grown “because” of the disease and subsequent lockdowns.

She called out White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for sidestepping a question about a vaccine passport mandate. “Former political consultant here. Crazy grammar as below, and a claim they won’t support ‘a system that requires Americans to carry a credential’ is NOT in fact a denial that they will issue a ‘vaccine passport.’ Weasel words.”

Former political consultant here. Crazy grammar as below, and a claim they won’t support ‘a system that requires Americans to carry a credential’ is NOT in fact a denial that they will issue a ‘vaccine passport.’ Weasel words. https://t.co/4s2d02sdHC — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) April 7, 2021

Despite being a past friend to Democratic presidents, she has voiced strong opposition towards both Joe Biden and his supporters. “Overheard, about Pres Biden: ‘They’ll keep believing in him even when they don’t believe in him because it’s so embarrassing to have believed in him at this point.’”

Overheard, about Pres Biden: ‘They’ll keep believing in him even when they don’t believe in him because it’s so embarrassing to have believed in him at this point.’ — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) April 7, 2021

A two-part series of videos regarding vaccine passports has drawn attention from both political sides as the left attacks and the right embraces her messages.

Big Tech, mainstream media, and the radical left do what they can to silence the right. But a progressive like Naomi Wolf represents a bigger threat to their agenda which requires blind compliance from half the country.

