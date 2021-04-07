Share the truth















When an Establishment Democrat tries to pander to the radical wing of their party, they often get ridiculed from both sides of the aisle. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand learned this the hard way when she weighed in on Twitter on the hot topic of infrastructure.

Her Tweet was written in Marxese to catch the attention of Bernie’s Bolsheviks.

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

Her list of paid leave, child care, and caregiving being part of infrastructure is ludicrous as none of these are infrastructure by any stretch of the imagination. It was a callback to Senator Bernie Sanders’ call earlier in the week for “human infrastructure.”

“Roads and bridges and tunnels are infrastructure. But I think many of us see a crisis in human infrastructure. When a working-class family can’t find good-quality, affordable child care, that’s human infrastructure,” Sanders told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Various non-infrastructure items have been inserted into the proposed bill already. EIC JD Rucker noted that this is more of a path to Modern Monetary Theory by way of the Green New Deal as only 5% actually goes to roads and bridges.

Conservative Twitter was mocking of Gillibrand’s attempt at political wokeness, as they should be. Senator Ted Cruz pointed out that infrastructure to Democrats is whatever they want to push in their massive bill proposal.

Abortion is infrastructure. Gun control is infrastructure. Forced unionization is infrastructure. Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads & bridges. ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s “INFRASTRUCTURE” BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/jgP3ZEwGCy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2021

Catturd injected his sarcasm by pretending to be a leftist.

A chair is infrastructure.

Grass is infrastructure.

A dog is infrastructure.

The sky is infrastructure. Pretending to be a Liberal is fun – 🥳 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 7, 2021

Our EIC invoked The Princess Bride.

You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/PDMsCqP4bf — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 7, 2021

The New York Republican Party called her out for protecting Governor Andrew Cuomo all this time.

Protecting Cuomo is infrastructure🤔 https://t.co/EBYVfHTXf5 — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) April 7, 2021

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem asked the obvious question.

So what ISN'T infrastructure? https://t.co/jfbnsCbP0F — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 7, 2021

Representative Mark Walker tried to educate the Senator on what is and isn’t infrastructure.

Rural access to broadband is infrastructure.

Upgrading roads and bridges is infrastructure.

Securing our border is infrastructure. Union boss hands out like the PRO Act is NOT infrastructure. Biden’s bill is a trojan horse to raise taxes. https://t.co/eHDBsfDUp7 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) April 7, 2021

Michael Knowles tried to one-up her on silliness.

Chicken is time.

Seven is purple.

Helium is asphalt. https://t.co/qtEdVo6a3M — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 7, 2021

Wayne Dupree escalated the issue to her everlasting soul.

Actually it’s not, but I ain’t the one telling lies and damning my soul to hellfire … so continue https://t.co/q3PxIa9nyT — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) April 7, 2021

While the right had a great laugh, the left wasn’t running to her defense. Some of the responses to her Tweet from fellow Democrats were less-than-flattering. Her Tweet has nearly 4000 quote retweets while less than 2000 actual retweets, a ratio indicative of disagreement from both sides of the aisle.

Democrats are depending on lunacy to drive their agenda. Doing so requires them to step out and say dumb things in hopes that they’ll inspire… something. Kirsten Gillibrand demonstrated she’s not very good at playing their game.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit