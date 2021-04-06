Share the truth















News of racism at a major California university that involves a hanging noose near students is certain to draw attention from the usual social justice ambulance chasers as well as the breathless mainstream media. Except… it didn’t. Reports from last week of a noose hanging from a dorm at the University of San Francisco has yielded zero attention from any of the usual suspects. We think we know why.

Up front, let me say that if my speculation turns out to be wrong, I will immediately correct this story and issue an apology. I take racism very seriously as a legal immigrant and I do not shy away from calling out hate crimes from any racial group. But I’ve also seen too many Jussie Smolletts and Bubba Wallaces to accept at face value that a supposed hate crime is not actually a hate hoax.

The thing that makes me so sure—I’d put the odds at 70% right now that it’s a hate hoax—is the fact that the school will not release any information about the person who did it despite the fact that they have a confession. It would be one thing if they had an open investigation and potential suspects, but they’ve already taken action and expelled the student from the dorms.

IF the perpetrator was white, here’s how it would have gone down by now. The school would have held a press conference revealing the student’s race at the very least, possible even his or her name. They would have addressed it as swift justice and that they’re now in the process of determining what criminal charges should be filed. They would be offering counseling to students of color as they consider whether to make race sensitivity programs mandatory for all, especially white students. Mainstream media would be swarming. The social justice ambulance chasers would be clamoring for cameras. There would likely be rioting of some sort.

IF, on the other hand, the perpetrator was a person of color, there would be radio silence, as there is right now, even after the person had issued a confession and been expelled from the dorms.

Like College Fix, we reached out to the school as well as local media outlets requesting information. Nothing has come in yet.

In many instances, nooses found on college campuses have later been determined to be innocent misunderstandings. In August 2019, a “noose” found on the campus of Stanford University was later determined to have been used to hang ornaments. In July 2019, a “noose” found on the campus of the University of Michigan was later deemed to be a fishing knot. In February 2019, a student mistook another student’s costume lasso as a noose.

Last year, an alleged noose found at a NASCAR race turned into national news when it prompted African-American auto racer Bubba Wallace to speak out about racism within the racing profession. It was later determined the “noose” was simply used to pull down a garage door and had been there for months before Wallace occupied the space.

Sometimes, hate crime symbols are deemed to be outright hoaxes, such as when a black Air Force Academy cadet admitted in 2017 to writing “Go home ni**er” on black students’ dorm room doors.

In December 2018, Drake University campus officials discovered four of five racist notes discovered in residence halls were hoaxes perpetrated by the same student.

A spokesperson for USF did not immediately respond to a question by The College Fix as to the student’s race in the most recent noose incident.

“A single act of intolerance or hate can erode our sense of community,” said Fitzgerald in his statement. “We must all take responsibility for speaking out against hatred and prejudice and for helping to prevent such occurrences,” he said, suggesting students file complaints with the campus Bias Education and Resource Team.

Fitzgerald’s statement is prefaced by a trigger warning for those who find mention of a noose “disturbing.”

If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. But the way the school and mainstream media are handling this crime certainly smells like a coverup to avoid the embarrassment of yet another hate hoax.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit