America has one of the world’s worst obesity problems, and our “public health experts” decided that the solution to the problem was to shut down the gyms and lock people in their homes. This not only made an already unhealthy population more unhealthy, but new information about COVID-19 spread shows it ultimately increased their risk for both infection and for spreading the virus to others.

Article by Jordan Schachtel from The Dossier.

I hesitated to write about this topic, given that it has somehow become a cultural faux pas to hold people accountable for their own health, but seeing this post really convinced me that it was time for a wake up call.

Krispy Kreme has come up with a way to make getting the Covid-19 vaccine extra sweet. Through the end of the year, if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the US, you can get a free glazed doughnut each day. https://t.co/LsUceeorrv — CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2021

Forget about the useless face coverings, the curfews, the economic and societal closures, and the healthy quarantines. The unreported real risks related to COVID-19 presents itself not only to obese people, but from obese people, too.

It is somewhat common knowledge by now (at least for objective, rational observers of the last year) that COVID-19 risk factors increase exponentially for those who happen to be in poor metabolic health. The top three comorbidities for hospitalized COVID-19 patients under 70 years old are obesity, asthma and diabetes (and the latter two can be a result of obesity). What remains under the radar is the fact that obese Americans are also acting as drivers for the virus, and there are now several studies to back up this reality.

What we already knew about obesity risk factors was restated this week in the largest quantitative study to date.

In hammering home the risk to obese populations, a comprehensive data study of almost 150,000 people that was published this week by the CDC found that a whopping 78% of Americans who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were either overweight or obese. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to readers of The Dossier, who know that the data shows us that metabolically healthy individuals have a risk level close to zero.

Yet our leadership class pushed lockdowns which dramatically increased obesity rates. “About 78% of people who have been hospitalized, needed a ventilator or died from COVID have been overweight or obese.” https://t.co/dKWgkVCP1X — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) March 30, 2021

And now for the underreported/unreported studies:

A recent study from the U.S. National Academy of Sciences has found an incredible separation between healthy participants and obese individuals when it comes to the potential threat of spreading COVID-19.

The study concludes:

“We observed that 18% of human subjects accounted for 80% of the exhaled bioaerosol of the group (194), reflecting a superspreader distribution of bioaerosol analogous to a classical 20:80 superspreader of infection distribution.”

In other words, 20% of people are responsible for 80% of the viral load. This could mean that obese people are over sixteen times more likely to spread the virus than metabolically healthy individuals.

We also know that obese individuals carry a higher viral load. Additionally, the virus has a longer shedding period among these individuals, meaning that they are contagious for a significantly longer period of time.

Another study from Israel showed that the average COVID-19 recovery time for those with a higher BMI extended an additional 5 to 6 days.

“We also know that obese patients have a higher viral load,” commented Dr Dror Dicker, an obesity specialist who presented his initial findings at the European and International Congress on Obesity. He explained that similar to the Flu, obese COVID patients have both a higher viral load, which means more viral shedding and a longer recovery time.

The COVID restrictions demanded by “experts” like Drs Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, along with politicians like Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom, have made Americans sicker, fatter, and more vulnerable than ever. The obesity epidemic shows us that there is no public health solution to an individual health problem, and that there really is no such thing as a public health expert.

A new study from the American Psychological Association showed that 42% of Americans reported an “undesired weight gain” since the start of the pandemic. For a country that already counts almost half of its citizens as obese, the ramifications of this is obvious. That means more superspreaders and more sickness, with and without COVID-19. This also helps to explain the dramatic separation in COVID-19 outcomes between healthier societies in Asia and obesity-stricken nations in the West.

To be clear, the fact that obese people act as superspreaders for viruses does not present some kind of authoritarian mandate to discriminate against people with high BMIs. It does, however, show that the nation’s “public health experts” have not only failed to educate the public on real risk factors, but continue to advocate for punitive policies that end up making all of us more susceptible to disease.

