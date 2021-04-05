Share the truth















The false narrative that voter integrity laws in Georgia somehow harm persons of color has been debunked by many, including some in mainstream media. But that didn’t stop Major League Baseball from “going woke” and getting involved in partisan politics. They moved the All Star Game from Georgia as a result, and many fans are not very happy with them.

One such fan is Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He had accepted an invitation to throw the first pitch during the Texas Rangers’ home opener, but following the ridiculous and false virtue signaling by Major League Baseball, he has now rescinded his acceptance of the honor.

In a letter to Neil Leibman, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the Texas Rangers, Abbott declined the invitation that he had formerly accepted.

I was looking forward to throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opening game until @MLB adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about Georgia's election law reforms. It is shameful that America's pastime is being influenced by partisan politics. pic.twitter.com/pNJApYBHpw — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 5, 2021

“Thank you for the invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opening game. I was looking forward to it—until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta. It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. The State of Texas was proud to help MLB host last season’s National League playoff games and the World Series in Arlington. However, I will not participate in an event held by MLB, and the State will not seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events.

“This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom. I wish the team great success this season.”

Fans of MLB who believe in freedom, voter integrity, or even a truthful narrative regardless of political leanings should be as angry as Greg Abbott at Major League Baseball for embracing a bald-faced lie.

