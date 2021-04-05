Share the truth















Author and police officer Sean DeGrilla retired from police work in Orlando, Florida only a few years ago. While on the job he gained insights about criminal psychology, how perpetrators try to evade detection and basic criminal behavior.

Being an avid student and practitioner of law enforcement, DeGrilla eventually turned his attention to old murder cases, particularly the Nov 22nd, 1963 murders of President John F. Kennedy and Dallas Police Officer JD Tippit. Then, after a few years of research, he discovered that the alleged assassin of America’s thirty-fifth president, Lee Harvey Oswald, left behind what was essentially a confession.

DeGrilla’s stocky frame squeezed into his car as we drove beneath the Central Florida sun to his home. We sat down in a sunny den that he quickly pulled the Venetian blinds on. He walked me over to a table lined with commendations for excellence in community service, diplomas for training courses, pistol marksmanship, certificates of gratitude from schools and a special commendation of valor. He opened a dusty beige file and poured me a cup of freshly brewed Peruvian coffee. He brought me a little pitcher to mix milk into my cup. His gleaming chrome coffee maker was four feet directly below the trigger guard of a 41″ Carcano rifle with a 4X scope-a relic made incredibly more expensive given Oswald’s same choice of rifle in 1963 and the bullets from the same factory lots as Oswald’s.

He handed me the file and said, “The crux of Oswald’s confession is in your hands.”

In the file I saw photos of a defiant Oswald talking to the press, a pensive, recently arrested Oswald in t-shirt, screenshots from his TV appearance in New Orleans, a rare photo in the Dallas Police Station as Oswald was getting booked and a color picture of Oswald in handcuffs outside the Texas Theatre where the crowd was ready to lynch him while he protested mistreatment after he slugged a cop.

Finally I saw two black and whites that I had never seen before—snapshots of Oswald as he lay dying after being shot by night club owner Jack Ruby with a .38 caliber, J Frame Colt Cobra revolver. Magic bullet? That’s the one shot that exited Ruby’s revolver and entered through Oswald’s left lower rib cage setting off a veritable perfect storm of carnage to Oswald’s vital organ that led to surgeons encountering massive internal bleeding—2 quarts of blood pooling inside of Oswald’s body leaving Oswald at death’s door and in crushing agony. His spleen, pancreas, aorta, vena cava, Oswald’s right kidney and right lobe of the liver were all torn by Ruby’s single round.

Unknown to many, at the Dallas City Jail, as they awaited an ambulance, Oswald, when prompted urgently by a lawman, gave a cryptic, solemn statement to the Dallas police, anxious for a declaration, any declaration, concerning the murders of President Kennedy and Police Officer JD Tippit. Few know this. The police put him on the spot and he delivered but hardly as they wished nor expected. Hardly anyone realized it even at the time and didn’t recognize the significance of his reply until now.

DeGrilla pointed to a sheaf of papers in a pocket opposite the pictures and quipped, “Oswald’s confession—it’s in those papers.”

Inside are neatly transcribed texts of Lee Harvey Oswald’s statements to the media both in Louisiana and Dallas and charts in parallel below each word that left me confused. “Sean, help me out here,” I said. “I’m lost like an English only speaking American parachuted into Beijing and tasked to find the nearest alarm clock factory.”

I got a bit testy with the seeming obtuseness of it all. “Ok so what bearing does Oswald’s statements on WDSU in New Orleans and what he said to the press at the Dallas jail after the assassination have on Oswald’s criminal confession? When did that take place?”

He smiled and said, “Aaah Bill, so impatient!”

He motioned towards a graph associated with Oswald’s recorded narration concerning his three-year US Marine Corps service stint and ranks attained and other things Oswald said that were recorded on magnetic tape. Then he explained Voice Stress Analysis, what happens to the human voice when deception is uttered and when a subject speaks honestly.

He continued, “Ok, ya see this? This answer we know was 100% true and is verifiable about Oswald. Now compare the graphics with this other statement, that we know through Oswald’s Marine Corps records to be totally false. Notice the difference? Oswald is lying his head off and we know it. The graph corroborates that and is consistent with telling a falsehood! We see the falsehoods also depicted in Oswald’s words in Dallas when he was in police custody.”

This is explained in detail in the video above.

“And the final, before death statement?” I pressed him. Sean pointed to three pictures and explains matter of factly Oswald’s final proclamation. “Nobody has ever mentioned this before!” I exclaimed.

Sean shrugged, laughed and disclosed it. “That’s it! Authors just don’t dig enough! Hundreds of books and it takes a guy whose parents were in grade school when this happened to tell the world!”

I sipped my coffee, sensed a gentle breeze and lit up a small Colombian San Pedro cigar as unknown as this unexpected finding. This book by a former patrolman is way different. It had me looking at multiple options. My eyes opened wide as I thought of cornering Christine Blasey Ford, Bill Clinton, Hillary, Bill Gates, Tony Fauci and others with my lists of questions.

Sean threw out another explosive comment: “Oswald, had he survived until today, would be an ANTIFA or BLM supporter—100%”.

MORE detail on the YouTube link interview of Sean DeGrilla concerning his book, MALCONTENT: Lee Harvey Oswald’s Confession by Conduct.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit