Which is worse? Having a sitting United States Senator post a blasphemous message on Easter or that same Senator claiming to be a reverend? Both notions leave a bad taste in the mouths of the faithful following Raphael Warnock’s anti-Biblical, anti-Christian message on Twitter.

“The meaning of Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are Christian or not, through a commitment to helping others we are able to save ourselves,” he posted.

The belief that “we are able to save ourselves” through works is as heretical as it gets. It’s the exact opposite of the Biblical lessons of Passover in which only the Lord’s mercy can save us. It’s the opposite of the Easter message that Jesus Christ died for our sins and was resurrected. We are incapable of “earning” our salvation through works, which is why He chose to die for us in the first place.

What’s worse is that thousands of people liked and retweeted the “reverend’s” message on Easter, demonstrating that false doctrine has grown far too powerful in western society. It does not take a Biblical scholar to recognize the blasphemous nature of Warnock’s message, but many brainwashed disciples of this false doctrine herald his statements in this increasingly “woke” society.

Yes, you should be offended. And worried.

Thankfully, those who recognized his words for what they are called him out for it.

One America’s Jack Posobiec had one word for Warnock.

Blasphemy — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2021

Congressional candidate Buzz Patterson worries for Warnock’s congregation.

I’m going to pray for your congregation if this is your sermon. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 4, 2021

Pastor Greg Locke did not mince words.

You are a massive heretic. You are no follower of Jesus. You are a Bible denier. Your false gospel will burn in Hell with you. False Prophet. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) April 4, 2021

“Relatable’s” Allie Beth Stuckey isn’t surprised.

I logged on here specifically to respond to this absolutely inane—albeit unsurprising—tweet from narcissistic heretic Raphael Warnock. FIRST OF ALL, https://t.co/i9XOLo2tI7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 4, 2021

Doug Collins highlighted scripture proving Warnock wrong.

1 Cor 15:14 “And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith” The scripture is clear. We are saved by Faith Alone, not by works. Today is the day we celebrate the fact that God did for us what we could not do… Save ourselves. #FaithAlone https://t.co/W3peScQc5f — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 4, 2021

Kelli Ward highlighted the real message for Easter.

No, “Reverend,” you are wrong – Easter is about the Son of God, Jesus Christ – His sacrifice, suffering, & foretold resurrection in exchange for our sins. #Christianity #Blessed #EasterJesus ✝️ https://t.co/jkHGTpIei5 — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) April 4, 2021

Denise McCallister threw in some scripture of her own.

"For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast." Ephesians 2:8-9. You, sir, are a false teacher. https://t.co/qGIkOi3fgR — Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) April 4, 2021

The Columbia Bugle believes the GOP should pounce on this.

The GOP using this tweet in a campaign ad against Warnock would be more effective than screaming “socialist.” https://t.co/i8QeHHtlMz — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 4, 2021

Steve Deace noted Warnock is a heretic.

In which a US Senator/clergyman representing “the Bible Belt” uses the holiest day in human history to confirm he’s a heretic. https://t.co/Rv6DmjAkX9 — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) April 4, 2021

Monica Williams believes Warnock will lead people to hell.

Demon. Lying reprobate apostate. ONE WAY TO THE FATHER- the mercy seat of CHRIST- not SELF. This imbecile will lead thousands to hell in self worship. https://t.co/5JIHuQwj2f — Monica On Air 🎙🇺🇸 (@monicaonairtalk) April 4, 2021

Our nation is plagued by anti-Biblical perversions of scripture that “guide” people down the wrong path. Raphael Warnock is the worst kind of heretic as he is a so-called “reverend” as well as a sitting United States Senator.

