Conservatives, Christians, and freedom proponents cheered over a pair of viral videos yesterday showing a Polish-Canadian pastor responding to a police invasion on his Passover services. He scolded them thoroughly until they eventually left, though they returned later to issue him fines.

His push to get the “Gestapo” to leave Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, followed by a two-minute rant against these draconian lockdowns were widely shared and demonstrate a form of non-compliance and civil disobedience that should inspire similar responses from others.

Listen to him. pic.twitter.com/f1gEKSgidB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 4, 2021

The anti-science lockdowns have only grown more draconian in recent weeks as third, fourth, and even fifth “waves” of the pandemic have been allegedly spreading. But as many who read NOQ Report or listen to our podcast know, these are authoritarian tactics that utilize fear to drive their narratives and agenda. It is a ploy by the forces of evil in this world to maintain control and usher in whatever they have planned, whether it’s “The Great Reset” or something else. According to The Gateway Pundit:

Now this is how a real man handles the Covid Nazis. Artur Pawlowski, the Pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada shouted down police officers who interrupted his church service during Holy Week.

“Please get out – immediately get out of this property… I do not want to hear a word!” Pawlowski shouted, demanding they provide a warrant.

“Out of this property you Nazis! Gestapo is not allowed here!” he shouted. “Out, Nazi! Out! Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back here you Nazi psychopaths!”

Pawlowski is accustomed to getting these types of attacks. He has been ticketed repeatedly for holding “illegal gatherings,” including efforts to feed the homeless in downtown Calgary. Thankfully, he has had some success in beating the tickets, though not without considerable effort by him and his supporters.

These types of tactics are not limited to Calgary, and sadly they’re more effective in other houses of worship. According to Breitbart:

Footage widely shared on social media shows London police interrupting a Good Friday service at a Polish church in London and threatening Christians with fines unless they dispersed.

Metropolitan Police Service officers had interrupted Friday evening’s Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion service at Christ the King Polish Roman Catholic Church in Balham, Wandsworth, for being “unlawful” under current coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

In footage reported by Sky News, one officer, standing at the front of the church, is heard saying: “You are not allowed to meet inside with this many people under law.

“At this moment in time, you need to go home. Failure to comply with this direction to leave and go to your home address ultimately could lead you to be fined £200 or, if you fail to give you details, to being arrested.”

“It’s Good Friday and I appreciate you would like to worship, but it is unlawful,” the officer said.

Police in Wandsworth later confirmed they had investigated the place of worship in response to a “report” of people lining up outside the church.

“Officers attended and found a large number of people inside the church. Some people were not wearing masks and those present were clearly not socially distanced,” the police statement said.

Our faith is under attack. That is one of the primary goals of those promoting the lockdowns. They know if they can disconnect us from faith and fellowship, we will be easier to control.

