The left wants you to believe that voter ID laws are racist. Think about that. The premise of their argument is that persons of color are less capable of securing basic identification and therefore they need their great white saviors to protect them from evil Republicans.

On second thought, don’t think about that at all. Doing so will hurt your brain through forced cognitive dissonance and blatant projection of the insane racism the left is wont to employ.

We’ve seen many large organizations and companies embracing the lies, even promoting them. Major League Baseball displayed their blatant racism by moving the All Star Game from Georgia, a move that not only empowers the false notion that persons of color are less capable than Caucasians to get identification but also does financial harm to the many persons of color and Black-owned businesses in the area. Major League Baseball is a racist organization for doing this, so non-racist people must stop supporting them with money or viewership.

Donald Trump listed some of the other companies who have embraced outright racism. According to 100 Percent Fed Up:

President Trump on Friday issued a list of anti-American hyper-woke companies that do not deserve any constitutional American’s business. The list can be found, below.

These companies have no problem doing countless billions of dollars in business with genocidal authoritarian China while condemning constitutional Americans and Trump supporters and their ideals. They have openly sought to and meddle in the political affairs of states like Georgia as they attempt to enact constitutional reforms to their election policies to in increase voter integrity following the disastrous 2020 election.

Do you want to continue giving them your business?

Here is Trump’s statement:

For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections. It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them. They didn’t even get approval of State Legislatures, which is mandated under the U.S. Constitution. They rigged and stole our 2020 Presidential Election, which we won by a landslide, and then, on top of that, boycott and scare companies into submission. Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our Country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!

Arguably the greatest tool used by Cultural Marxists is “The Big Lie.” With it, they tell a bald-faced lie so outrageous and oftentimes so obviously false, some start to believe it must be true. This is especially effective when media and thought-leaders echo the lie, giving it credibility and allowing those with limited information about a subject to assume the false narrative must be true. This is what we’re seeing with calls to go after Georgia over their voter integrity laws.

For those who are unaware, the point of contention in this law is the call for voter identification. It’s a basic requirement in literally every other developed nation on the planet. Only the “sophisticated” United States is so “woke” that we are to believe everyone who votes is eligible to vote, that every mail-in ballot came from the person allegedly mailing it, and that voter rolls which include dead people should not be purged. It’s lunacy, yet here we are.

No other rationale makes sense. https://t.co/IJsznpQRTz — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 4, 2021

A strong majority of people support voter identification. According to Independent Sentinel:

An AP/NORC poll found that 72% of Americans support voter ID. One must wonder what is wrong with the other 28%. Why wouldn’t everyone want the vote to be at least that secure?

Overall, 72% of Americans were in favor of voter ID, including most Republicans and a slim majority of Democrats. Six in 10 Americans support automatic voter registration, including about three-quarters of Democrats and about half of Republicans.

Overall, 52% of Americans favor no-excuse voting by mail, one component of Democrats’ legislation. But the measure, like many on the poll, split partisans sharply. About three-quarters of Democrats were in favor, while about 6 in 10 Republicans were opposed. Every American has the right to expect their vote will be protected. Democrats have created an illusion.

Black and Hispanic people are just as capable of securing basic identification as White people. The left’s unvirtuous signaling on this issue is racism prima facie. Any company that does not recognize this must not get a penny from non-racists.

