On the Laura Ingraham recently, guest, Craig Shirley offered an opinion that should cheer the people who have read (best seller) The South Was Right. Even those who haven’t read it but understand that the 1776 “founding” drivel of the Eric Foner socialist-mindset historical revision, is just that: drivel.

Shirley, who is the author of five books on Ronald Reagan and who campaigned as a boy for Barry Goldwater, committed seemingly the unforgivable sin of the present political caste. He dared to say that not only should there be a breakaway of the states, but, in fact, it was “what the founders intended.”

Perhaps there is a coming of the absolute corruption of the modern political parties; the Democrats are a disease; the Republicans are on life support from inbreeding and nonsensical Lincolnian untruths. Lincoln was no more than a political thug but sold himself the way Barack Obama’s cohorts sold him: Blow him up and turn him loose to rocket through the air to the ahistorical children to cheer.

The Democrats haven’t the need to sell themselves as anything. They are simply a horrible expanse of looters, liars, and con artists. No? Check their “ideas” for printing money, taxing wealth, castigating anyone who is not one of them as a racist, misogynist, etc. ad infinitum. Then listen to their “leader” who most probably is demented to some degree, as well as the “Second in command” the cackling former whore of Democrat Willie Brown. No, again? Didn’t she get paid for her service? Check Webster for a different definition.

The Republicans blather on about how the Democrats are the party of slavery and Lincoln saved the nation (they briefly call it the union when they ballyhoo the great bearded one) and freed the slaves from the evil Democrats. It is too late to refute this nonsense just as it is too late for the Democrats to gain honor. Slavery wasn’t a choice of a political party. For that matter, political parties weren’t a particular choice of the founders. That last message is for those Republican babblers who get their history from radio talk shows or fraudulent stories like Roots. Are you listening D’Souza, Levin, Hannity?

For those who want the most recent treatise on the subject (many have gone unread over the past 150 years) they might try the excellent book: It Wasn’t About Slavery by Samuel Mitcham. There has been much written over the past century and a half but as Churchill said, the winner writes the history—so the South (and the Founders) were left in the historical fog of the past. But good historians like Mitcham keep trying. This latest effort to the South’s cause is an excellent attempt.

The South founded a confederacy (CSA) from a confederacy (USA).

The truth is we were never such a nation at all. We began as colonies of separate cultures then became a Union (remember “a more perfect union”?) Never would the founders (at least not the Jeffersonians) entertain a “nation.” But no matter, this sort of drivel is what public education has given us; along with the Yankee version of their “civil war.” The South just would not obey so the Yankees had to burn, loot and steal because they could no longer loot in the not-so-perfect union. This looting, etc. of course was what they referred to in their masquerading mendacity as a “civil war.”

It is this truth that Craig Shirley uttered on Ingraham’s show. And to her credit, Ms. Ingraham allowed him the avenue without the usual Republican-wannabe-conservative comeback of “oh no, we are a nation, and one of checks and balances.” That mentality is ahistorical histrionics. It sells well to sixth graders, but then look at the teachers they have. Zealous zoomers.

Good for Craig Shirley. I suspect he recognized Ronald Reagan through the same illumination as Barry Goldwater did. Shirley may (hopefully) see Donald Trump in the same light.

Regardless of what congress has authorized (without constitutional authorization), we do NOT have a National Anthem. We have a Star-Spangled Banner—without regard to race, color, or creed.

Deo Vindice

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

