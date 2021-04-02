Share the truth















There’s a narrative being quietly pressed around Washington DC among Democrats and even a few Republicans. Nobody’s talking about it in its proper terms to the press, but quietly The Swamp is preparing to make the $2 trillion infrastructure a bipartisan effort for reasons neither side will acknowledge. On the surface, they’ll say it’s about what the deal is supposed to be about: Infrastructure. But behind the scenes, members of The Swamp are being courted by the prospects of initiating Modern Monetary Theory in the United States of America.

Step One is getting this infrastructure plan in motion. Step Three is printing so much money that all of The Swamp’s wildest dreams can come true. Smack dab in the middle of it all is Step Two, the Green New Deal. And while you’ll never hear those three words spoken by a Republican, even a RINO, in a positive light, the reality is many of them are embracing it as long as it can be done piecemeal. They won’t hit us with $100 trillion up front. They’re going to drop a couple trillion here and a couple trillion there until we have de facto Modern Monetary Theory as the economic force driving Washington DC as a whole.

We can see clearly that this “infrastructure” plan isn’t really about the nation’s infrastructure simply by looking at where the money is supposed to go. According to WND, only around 5% is going to roads and bridges which, the last time I checked, are the most important and troubling aspects of America’s infrastructure that desperately need upgrades.

It’s touted by President Biden as a “once-in-a-century” infrastructure bill, but the $2 trillion spending plan actually allots only about 5% to roads and bridges.

And just 25% of the bill, about $639 billion, funds basic infrastructure, according to a White House fact sheet.

Only $25 billion is to be invested in airports and $17 billion for coastal ports, land ports of entry and ferries.

The bill, notes Breitbart News, features massive spending on climate change initiatives such as development for electric vehicles and charging stations, electric school busses and federal vehicles, and clean energy technology.

The White House, dubbing it the American Jobs Plan, says the “once-in-a-century capital investment” in U.S. infrastructure will create “millions” of good-paying jobs and enable America to “out-compete” China by spending about 1% of GDP per year over the course of eight years.

Former Obama economic adviser Larry Summers said he’s “excited” about the plan but warned of inflation risks.

“I continue to be very worried that the current fiscal- monetary mix will overheat the economy,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Biden White House said the plan will be paid for by corporate tax hikes, raising the corporate rate from 21% to 28%.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said he supports “improving America’s aging roads, bridges, ports, and other infrastructure.”

“And we can do so in a bipartisan way,” he said Wednesday, but the Biden is way too expensive and does not focus on infrastructure.

Major items also include $400 billion on expanding health care and $213 billion on affordable housing, research training and development programs.

Other items:

$50 billion in the National Science Foundation, creating a technology directorate that will collaborate with and build on existing programs across the government. $50 billion to create a new office at the Department of Commerce dedicated to monitoring domestic industrial capacity $45 billion in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and in Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN) grants. $40 billion in upgrading research infrastructure in laboratories across the country $40 billion investment in a new Dislocated Workers Program and sector-based training. $25 billion to help upgrade child care facilities and increase the supply of child care. $14 billion in National Institute of Standards and Technology to bring together industry, academia, and government to advance technologies and capabilities critical to future competitiveness. $12 billion investment target funding to ensure new jobs created in clean energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure are open and accessible to women and people of color. $10 billion investment in enforcement to ensure employers are providing workers with good jobs – including jobs with fair and equal pay, safe and healthy workplaces, and workplaces free from racial, gender, and other forms of discrimination and harassment. $10 billion investment for Civilian Climate Corps. $10 billion in the modernization, sustainability, and resilience of federal buildings. $5 billion increase in funding for other climate-focused research. $5 billion over eight years in support of evidence-based community violence prevention program



On the latest episode of NOQ Report, I broke down what this all means and why we must do everything we can to oppose it. They often talk about “slippery slopes” when referencing initial steps in the wrong direction by government. This particular slope is greased with our money and drenched in the corruption that can only come from a “bipartisan” effort by The Swamp.

DC calls the voter fraud bill the “For The People Act.” They claim the Green New Deal is about climate change. Their doublespeak tactics are everywhere. Remember that when they talk about the “infrastructure bill.”

The Swamp wants us to think they’re doing us a favor by pretending to be putting $2 trillion of our money towards infrastructure. But it doesn’t take an economist to see “infrastructure” is just a front for their bigger, evil plans.

