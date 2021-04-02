Share the truth















Far too many pastors have enabled the Left to hijack the church for their sinister plot to conquer America through a wrong interpretation of Romans 13. By manipulating this passage, they’ve been able to enforce a form of pietism within the mainstream Evangelical Church that has essentially called off Christians from engaging in the culture war or in politics.

These pastors have been saying that we should “just focus on the Gospel.” Although, to be fair, these same pastors are not “just preaching the Gospel.” They are either promoting lefty talking points or they are taking the time condemning conservatives that are engaging in political debate or cultural issues. Last I checked, taking the time to do that is not “just preaching the Gospel.”

While this line of reasoning from these Evangelical leaders sounds ultra-spiritual, it has allowed the Left to infiltrate into the Christian Church almost completely unopposed. Now that they’ve gained a foothold within Church leadership, it’s almost impossible to root them out. These pastors have failed in their calling to protect their flock from false teaching.

Through this infiltration, we’ve seen talking points pop up that parrot what you would hear at a Bernie Sanders or Black Lives Matter rally. Everything from Thabiti Anyabwile saying that it’s more important to get Democrats elected than to end abortion to JD Greear decrying white privilege to Al Mohler acknowledging systemic racism within the Southern Baptist Convention. Then you’ve got John Piper denouncing the Second Amendment, Russell Moore denying that election fraud occurred and Beth Moore pushing virtually any social justice position that she can find.

As Christians, it is incumbent upon us to expose these false teachings, as they are actually compromising the Gospel. How, you might ask? They are redefining sin from the breaking of God’s commands to being oppressed. Jesus didn’t come to save us from God’s wrath against our sins but from being victimized and oppressed by the wealthy white males.

Pastor Sam Jones’ chapter in Church & State exposes exactly how the Conservative Church has allowed this to happen. If it had not been for pastors like John Macarthur, John Piper or any number of other Conservative Evangelical leaders, we might not be in the catastrophe we find ourselves in today. Think about it… had Conservative Christians stayed engaged in the culture and political wars, we’d still have a voice.

