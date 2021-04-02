Share the truth















Cancel Culture has become the chief strategy among the Left’s corporations, such as Google, Twitter and Facebook, to attempt to keep indefinite control of America. While Americans used to be ok with differences of opinions, that is no longer tolerable. You are expected to either go along with the mainstream narrative or you have no place in civil society.

It all started with the fringe characters like Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, who had very little support when they were deplatformed from the Big Tech platforms. Many conservatives did not see the slippery slope and how quickly our society would slide right off the edge of the cliff. Within a matter of just a couple years, we’ve gotten to the point where the President of the United States of America was cancelled and deplatformed, and his followers received much of the same treatment.

Because the Left are the ones in control of the Big Tech overlords, who are actually more powerful than our own Federal government in many ways, they’ve crammed down our throats all sorts of propaganda, including the myth of systemic racism, white privilege and Critical Race Theory. The irony in that argument is that it is the Democrat platform is that is flat out racist, pushing the narrative that minorities are “less than.” Nothing could be further from the truth, yet the Democrats are implementing policy that is intended to bring harm to these communities in the name of “anti-racism.” This is causing extreme harm to our nation moving forward.

As Conservatives, we’ve allowed this to happen to ourselves by not innovating. A lot of this has to do with the fact that the Right is consistently defensive and reactionary, as opposed to being on the offensive and forging our own path forward. Where were the Conservative techies developing Free Speech platforms that had the capabilities of competing with Facebook, Twitter and YouTube?

Have we learned from our mistakes in not being prepared for the Left pulling the rug out from under us? It doesn’t appear so. Sure, there’s a few people attempting to create alternatives, but they are all subpar and nowhere near the capabilities of the current Big Tech platforms. It’s time that somebody attempts to not just create an alternative, but create something superior.

Especially in light of the upcoming Vaccine Passports, which will severely limit those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine from participating in the economy, we are going to have to create our ecosystem that is safeguarded from Big Corporations and Big Government censorship and deplatforming.

Stay tuned, because we may just have something up our sleeves in the very near future that will be the solution to all of these problems.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

