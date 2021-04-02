Share the truth















The spread of Critical Race Theory has become a major problem in America. Its false doctrines are promoted by government, businesses, and schools. Condemning it for the radical leftist indoctrination that it is often yields gaslighting; anyone who opposes the tenets of Critical Race Theory must be racist according to the growing “woke” crowd. This has caused many, particularly on the right, to ignore it or change the subject in fear of being called out for inherent bigotry.

Watch this show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

One conservative Christian activist won’t be silent on the subject. Melissa Tate often calls Critical Race Theory out for being the Marxist ideology that it is. She takes heat every time she does but she doesn’t back down. In fact, she’s written a book, a rebuttal if you will, that highlights the realities in America regarding race.

“Choice Privilege: What’s Race Got To Do With It?” challenges the teachings of people like Robin DiAngelo and other Neo-Marxists who paint a picture that the only way to fight racism and segregation is through… wait for it… racism and segregation. Their cognitive dissonance is apparent, but far too many Americans refuse to acknowledge that separating people based on the color of their skin is taking steps backwards, not forward to a society in which racial differences are not considerations for success in America.

“My destiny has never been pre-determined by my skin color, more than anything else, it is being shaped by the choices I make daily, good and bad,” she wrote.

This book follows author Melissa Tate’s early life growing up in Africa and eventual migration to the United States. Tate contends that, in America, it is a person’s good choices, not their skin color, that determines the upward trajectory of his or her life. After migrating to the United States at age nineteen for college, her experience in America has been a living contradiction to the false “white privilege” narrative. In spite of being “black in America,” Tate has been able to achieve great success to which she credits to hard work, determination, good choices, and her faith in God.

Her story, like many African immigrants, is at odds with propaganda peddled by the left. She lives a life of privilege as the fruit of hard work, doing things in the right order and prioritizing life in a way that places God first, then family, then her career. Tate discusses the cultural parallels between African culture vs neo-Black American culture as a means to explain the economic disparities seen between African immigrants (who tend to thrive in America) and Black Americans.

The larger neo-Marxist agenda behind critical race theory ideology, as a plot to racially divide and conquer the America from within, is discussed extensively in this book. Tate exposes this dangerous and divisive ideology as a “false religion” that is antithetical to biblical principles and an assault on the teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Tate offers solutions on how America can overcome this agenda, heal the racial divide, and fulfil its God-given destiny as the beacon of light, freedom, and prosperity in the world.

On the latest episode of NOQ Report, JD had an excellent conversation with Tate about her history and the forces that have driven her to success. Her life contradicts the narratives that come forth from Critical Race Theory which is why she is often the target of the fiercest attacks from the radical left.

If there was an ounce of truth to Critical Race Theory, people like Melissa Tate would be struggling to survive. Instead, she thrives based on hard work and good choices, just as any American can. Her new book is a must read.

Watch this show on Locals or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report has appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. One of our YouTube accounts was banned and another has been suspended. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancelation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects. These questions are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting cancelled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are on track to be short by about $5300 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

First Name Last Name Email Address Phone Number Comments Submit